Slovenian Film Industry Embraces Groundbreaking Year

LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has confirmed an unparalleled film funding, having been allocated 12.35 m EUR in state budget funds for 2025. A significant increase in the number of films which will start shooting in 2025 and some new tenders for development and production grants have already been announced.

Compared to 2024, when 8.58 m EUR were allocated, this is almost a 44% increase. A total of 4.54 m EUR were allocated in 2015.

Usually around five to six Slovenian feature films are shot in a year, but in 2025 there will be ten, including three debut features.

Nine feature films (including four debut features), ten long documentaries and one long animated coproduction are planned to be released in Slovenian cinemas in 2025. This is a record-breaking figure, too.

With the higher funding, new tenders for developing and production grants will be announced, among them for genre films with higher commercial potential, and for indie film projects with lower budget and made by not yet established filmmakers.

The new media law, implementing some major changes, is planned to be introduced till the end of 2025. It is intended to redefine the relationships in the operation and financing of media and film production and, for this purpose, also aims at implementing additional outsource funding, following the EU model. The new law also plans to merge the Slovenian Film Centre and FS Viba Film.

The Slovenian Film Centre also announced its goals as a part of a new five-year strategy for the period of 2025-2029.

The 120-years anniversary of Slovenian film in 2025 will be a trailblazing milestone for domestic film production.