FNE at Berlinale 2025: Tales from the Magic Garden

BERLIN: The Czech/Slovak/Slovenian/French long animated film Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta had its world premiere in the Generation Kplus section at the 75th Berlinale (13 – 23 February 2025).

“The magnificent opening at the incredible ZOO Palast on 16 February was deeply emotional, as the audience’s response, both from children and adults, was something every filmmaker dreams of. Such a warm reception made all the efforts of the film crew behind this unique project worthwhile, after eight years (or even more) of hard work,” Slovenian producer Kolja Saksida told FNE.

The film was directed by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar and Jean-Claude Rozec. Slovenian writers Jerneja Kaja Balog and Maja Križnik contributed to the screenplay together with Blandine Jet, Patrik Pašš, Marek Král and Petr Krajíček.

Three siblings, Tom, Suzanne and Derek are spending their first weekend alone with their grandpa, who has become withdrawn since their grandma died. It is a difficult time for them all. But then Suzanne steps into the role of a storyteller, just like grandma used to do, and the house is filled with magical tales of adventure, humour and fantasy.

Tales from the Magic Garden was in equal share produced by Kolja Saksida through ZVVIKS (Slovenia), Martin Vandas and Alena Vandasová through Maurfilm (Czech Republic), Juraj Krasnohorský and Henrieta Cvangová through Artichoke (Slovakia)and Jean-Francois Le Corre and Mathieu Courtois through Vivement Lundi! (France). It was supported by Creative Europa MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba, Région Bretagne / BretagneCinéma, CNC France, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, Tébé Sud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne and NuFrame.

“The total budget is estimated at 2.54 m EUR,” producer Kolja Saksida also said, adding that the Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija and FS Viba contributed approximately 450,000 EUR together.

New Europe Film Sales (Poland) is handling the sales, and Animateka will handle the distribution in Slovenia.

Production Information:

Producers:

Maurfilm (Czech Republic)

Artichoke (Slovakia)

ZVVIKS (Slovenia)

Vivement Lundi! (France)

Coproducers:

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

STVR (Slovakia)

Credits:

Directors: David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec

Screenwriters: Marek Král, Petr Krajíček, Patrik Pašš, Jerneja Kaja Balog, Maja Križnik, Blandine Jet

DoPs: Radka Šplíchalová, Václav Fronk, Alan Soural, Simona Weisslechner, Miloš Srdić, Mathilde Gaillard

Editor: Adéla Špaljová

Production designers: Patricia Ortiz Martínez, Jean-Claude Rozec

Animators: David Filcík, Marek Jasaň, Gilles Coirier, Julia Peguet

Composer: Lucia Chutková