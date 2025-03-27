Year of French Central European Film 2025: The 13th Francophone Film Festival Held in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA: The 13th edition of the Francophone Film Festival was held at the Kinodvor Cinema and the Slovenian Cinematheque in Ljubljana from 20 to 26 March 2025, organised by the French Institute in Slovenia.

The festival presented Savages / Sauvages, the new animated film by Claude Barras, Holy Cow by Louise Courvoisier, the documentary L'Animation française, cet autre cinema by Mickaël Royer, Maldoror by Fabrice Du Welz, Canadian Ru by Charles-Olivier Michaud, as well as Family Therapy by Slovenian director Sonja Prosenc, which is a coproduction between Slovenia, Italy, Norway, Croatia and Serbia (produced by Monoo in coproduction with Incipit Film, Incitus Film, Wolfgang & Dolly and Living Pictures).

Slovenia is an observer member of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, so it celebrates International Francophonie Day on 20 March every year with this festival.