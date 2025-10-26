FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2025: Fantasy

PORTOROŽ: Kukla’s feature film Fantasy screened in the competition of the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz (21 - 26 October 2025), winning Vesna awards for music, production design, costume design, makeup, and special achievements. This debut feature from the Slovenian director is a coproduction between Slovenia and North Macedonia.

Mihrije, Sina, and Jasna are best friends in their early twenties. Their boyish lifestyles often bring them into conflict with boys in their neighbourhood. When they meet Fantasy, a young transgender woman, the space between them begins to change. With her come questions, desires, and rifts as each of them finds themselves on the threshold of adulthood.

“The film explores the reawakening of the long silenced female gaze, inviting women to see themselves through their own lens rather than through external expectations,” says director Kukla in a statement.

Fantasy is produced by Lija Pogačnik, Vlado Bulajić and Barbara Daljavec through December in coproduction with Dejan Krajčevski through Krug film (North Macedonia), RTV Slovenija, Gliser, 001, Gustav Film, MB Grip, SNDKT and Instant. The film was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency and Creative Europe – MEDIA (for development), while FS Viba Film provided technical support.

“The budget was estimated at 1 m EUR,” producer Lija Pogačnik told FNE.

The shooting took place in Kruševo (North Macedonia), Trieste (Italy) and Ljubljana with its surroundings in 2023.

Totem Films from Paris handles world sales.

Kukla, born Katarina Rešek in 1991 in Brežice, is a film director and musician. In 2014 she graduated from the Film Academy in Ljubljana (AGRFT). In the past years, she has been mostly directing music videos, which have reached over 100 million views. Her short film Sisters won the Grand Prix International at Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

December (Slovenia)

Lija Pogačnik:

Coproducer:

Krug film (North Macedonia)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Gliser (Slovenia)

001 (Slovenia)

Gustav Film(Slovenia)

MB Grip(Slovenia)

SNDKT (Slovenia)

Instant(Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Kukla

Screenwriter: Kukla

DoP: Lazar Bogdanović

Production designer: Maja Šavc

Make-up artist: Tinka Prpar

Costume designer: Damir Raković

Editor: Lukas Miheljak

Music: Relja Ćupić

Lead animators: Martin Fir, Dario Radusin

Cast: Sarah Al Saleh, Alina Juhart, Mia Skrbinac, Mina Milovanović