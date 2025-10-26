FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2025: Festival Winners

Petra Seliškar’s The Mountain Won’t Move won Best Director and Best Editing (Laureline Delom, Sashko Potter Micevski), as well as the Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award.
Kukla’s Fantasy received Vesna awards for music, production design, costume design, makeup, and for special achievements.
Igor Bezinović’s long documentary Fiume o morte! won the Vesna Award for the best minority Slovenian coproduction, and also best cinematography (Gregor Božič).
The Czech/Slovak/Slovenian/French long animated film Tales from the Magic Garden won Vesna awards for best script, and best animated film.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Vesna Award for Best Feature Film:
Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Urška Djukić
Produced by SPOK Films
Coproduced by 365 Films, Staragara IT, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, OINK with Sister Productions
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA
Vesna Award for Best Direction:
Petra Seliškar for The Mountain Won’t Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)
Produced by Petra Pan Film
Coproduced by PPFP Film Production, Cinephage, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Aide Aux Cinémas Du Monde - CNC, Région Sud - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA
Vesna Award for Best Screenplay:
Petr Krajíček, Marek Král, Patrik Pašš, Jerneja Kaja Balog, Maja Križnik, Blandine Jet, and Arnošt Goldflam for
Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Leon Vidman with David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom
Produced by ZVVIKS, Maurfilm, Artichoke, Vivement Lundi!
Coproduced by Czech Television, RTVS, RTV Slovenija, Le studio Personnen’est parfait!
Supported by Creative Europa - MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba, Région Bretagne / BretagneCinéma, CNC France, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, Tébé Sud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame
Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Jara Sofija Ostan in Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Urška Djukić
Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Ólafur Darri Ólafsson in Hidden People / Skriti ljudje (Slovenia, Sebia, Island)
Directed by Miha Hočevar
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Backroom Productions, UrsusPavrus
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT, the Serbian Ministry of Culture
Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Mina Švajger in Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Urška Djukić
Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Saša Tabaković in Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Urška Djukić
Vesna Award for Best Cinematography:
Gregor Božič for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Produced by Restart
Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild
Vesna Award for Best Original Music:
Relja Ćupić for Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kukla
Produced by December
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Krug film (North Macedonia), Gliser, 001, Gustav Film, MB Grip, SNDKT, Instant
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe – MEDIA
Vesna Award for Best Editing:
Laureline Delom and Sashko Potter Micevski for The Mountain Won’t Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)
Directed by Petra Seliškar
Vesna Award for Best Production Design:
Maja Šavc for Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kukla
Vesna Award for Best Costume Design:
Damir Raković for Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kukla
Vesna Award for Best Make-Up:
Tinka Prpar for Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kukla
Vesna Award for Best Sound:
Julij Zornik for Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Urška Djukić
Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:
Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
Directed by Igor Bezinović
Vesna Award for Special Achievements:
Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kukla
Vesna Award for Special Achievements:
OHO film (Slovenia)
Directed by Damjan Kozole
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Marinko Sudac
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa - MEDIA
Vesna Award for Best Documentary:
Man with Straw Hat / Mož s slamnikom (Slovenia)
Directed by Urban Zorko
Produced by Invida
Coproduced by 001
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Vesna Award for Best Short Film:
DEATH 101 – An Introduction for Beginners: A Handbook with Regulations, Norms, and Useful Tips. Third, Revised Edition / SMRT – Uvod za začetnike: Priročnik s predpisi, normativi in uporabnimi namigi. Tretja, dopolnjena izdaja
Directed by Martin Horvat
Produced by Warehouse Collective
Vesna Award for Best Animated Film:
Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Leon Vidman with David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom
Vesna Award for Best Experimental AV Work: not given
Vesna Award for Best Student Film:
Arachnophobia / Arahnofobija (Slovenia)
Directed by Melita Sandrin
Produced by the University of Nova Gorica – School of Arts
Vesna Audience Award:
When I Get Out / Ko pridem ven (Slovenia)
Directed by Metod Pevec
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre
Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:
The Mountain Won’t Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)
Directed by Petra Seliškar
Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:
Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Urška Djukić