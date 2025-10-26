26-10-2025

FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2025: Festival Winners

    Directors of Tales from the Magic Garden

    PORTOROŽ: Urška Djukić’s debut feature Little Trouble Girls won the Vesna Award for best film at the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz, which ran 21 - 26 October 2025 in Portorož. The film also won awards for best actress (Jara Sofija Ostan), best supporting actress (Mina Švajger), best supporting actor (Saša Tabaković) and best sound (Julij Zornik), together with the Slovenian FIPRESCI Award.

    Petra Seliškar’s The Mountain Won’t Move won Best Director and Best Editing (Laureline Delom, Sashko Potter Micevski), as well as the Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award.

    Kukla’s Fantasy received Vesna awards for music, production design, costume design, makeup, and for special achievements.

    Igor Bezinović’s long documentary Fiume o morte! won the Vesna Award for the best minority Slovenian coproduction, and also best cinematography (Gregor Božič).

    The Czech/Slovak/Slovenian/French long animated film Tales from the Magic Garden won Vesna awards for best script, and best animated film.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Vesna Award for Best Feature Film:
    Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić
    Produced by SPOK Films
    Coproduced by 365 Films, Staragara IT, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, OINK with Sister Productions
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center  Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Vesna Award for Best Direction:
    Petra Seliškar for The Mountain Won’t Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)
    Produced by Petra Pan Film
    Coproduced by PPFP Film Production, Cinephage, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Aide Aux Cinémas Du Monde - CNC, Région Sud - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Vesna Award for Best Screenplay:
    Petr Krajíček, Marek Král, Patrik Pašš, Jerneja Kaja Balog, Maja Križnik, Blandine Jet, and Arnošt Goldflam for
    Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
    Directed by Leon Vidman with David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom
    Produced by  ZVVIKS, Maurfilm, Artichoke, Vivement Lundi!
    Coproduced by Czech Television, RTVS, RTV Slovenija, Le studio Personnen’est parfait!
    Supported by Creative Europa - MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba, Région Bretagne / BretagneCinéma, CNC France, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, Tébé Sud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame

    Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role:
    Jara Sofija Ostan in Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić

    Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role:
    Ólafur Darri Ólafsson in Hidden People / Skriti ljudje (Slovenia, Sebia, Island)
    Directed by Miha Hočevar
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Backroom Productions, UrsusPavrus
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT, the Serbian Ministry of Culture

    Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
    Mina Švajger in Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić

    Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
    Saša Tabaković in Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić

    Vesna Award for Best Cinematography:
    Gregor Božič for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Igor Bezinović
    Produced by Restart
    Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian TelevisionRE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

    Vesna Award for Best Original Music:
    Relja Ćupić for Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kukla
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Krug film (North Macedonia), Gliser, 001, Gustav Film, MB Grip, SNDKT, Instant
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Vesna Award for Best Editing:
    Laureline Delom and Sashko Potter Micevski for The Mountain Won’t Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)
    Directed by Petra Seliškar

    Vesna Award for Best Production Design:
    Maja Šavc for Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kukla

    Vesna Award for Best Costume Design:
    Damir Raković for Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kukla

    Vesna Award for Best Make-Up:
    Tinka Prpar for Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kukla

    Vesna Award for Best Sound:
    Julij Zornik for Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić

    Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:
    Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)
    Directed by Igor Bezinović

    Vesna Award for Special Achievements:
    Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kukla

    Vesna Award for Special Achievements:
    OHO film (Slovenia)
    Directed by Damjan Kozole
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Marinko Sudac
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa - MEDIA

    Vesna Award for Best Documentary:
    Man with Straw Hat / Mož s slamnikom (Slovenia)
    Directed by Urban Zorko
    Produced by Invida 
    Coproduced by 001
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Vesna Award for Best Short Film:
    DEATH 101 – An Introduction for Beginners: A Handbook with Regulations, Norms, and Useful Tips. Third, Revised Edition / SMRT – Uvod za začetnike: Priročnik s predpisi, normativi in uporabnimi namigi. Tretja, dopolnjena izdaja
    Directed by Martin Horvat
    Produced by Warehouse Collective

    Vesna Award for Best Animated Film:
    Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
    Directed by Leon Vidman with David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom

    Vesna Award for Best Experimental AV Work: not given

    Vesna Award for Best Student Film:
    Arachnophobia / Arahnofobija (Slovenia)
    Directed by Melita Sandrin
    Produced by the University of Nova Gorica – School of Arts

    Vesna Audience Award: 
    When I Get Out / Ko pridem ven (Slovenia)
    Directed by Metod Pevec
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

    Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:
    The Mountain Won't Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)
    Directed by Petra Seliškar
    Directed by Petra Seliškar

    Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:
    Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Urška Djukić

