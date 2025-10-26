FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2025: Festival Winners

Directors of Tales from the Magic Garden

PORTOROŽ: Urška Djukić’s debut feature Little Trouble Girls won the Vesna Award for best film at the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which ran 21 - 26 October 2025 in Portorož. The film also won awards for best actress (Jara Sofija Ostan), best supporting actress (Mina Švajger), best supporting actor (Saša Tabaković) and best sound (Julij Zornik), together with the Slovenian FIPRESCI Award.

Petra Seliškar’s The Mountain Won’t Move won Best Director and Best Editing (Laureline Delom, Sashko Potter Micevski), as well as the Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award.

Kukla’s Fantasy received Vesna awards for music, production design, costume design, makeup, and for special achievements.

Igor Bezinović’s long documentary Fiume o morte! won the Vesna Award for the best minority Slovenian coproduction, and also best cinematography (Gregor Božič).

The Czech/Slovak/Slovenian/French long animated film Tales from the Magic Garden won Vesna awards for best script, and best animated film.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Vesna Award for Best Feature Film:

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Produced by SPOK Films

Coproduced by 365 Films, Staragara IT, Non Aligned Films, Nosorogi, RTV Slovenija, OINK with Sister Productions

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages, FS Viba, MiC – Ministero della Cultura, Fondo Audiovisivo FVG, FVG Film Commission, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Vesna Award for Best Direction:

Petra Seliškar for The Mountain Won’t Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)

Produced by Petra Pan Film

Coproduced by PPFP Film Production, Cinephage, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Aide Aux Cinémas Du Monde - CNC, Région Sud - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Vesna Award for Best Screenplay:

Petr Krajíček, Marek Král, Patrik Pašš, Jerneja Kaja Balog, Maja Križnik, Blandine Jet, and Arnošt Goldflam for

Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Leon Vidman with David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom

Produced by ZVVIKS, Maurfilm, Artichoke, Vivement Lundi!

Coproduced by Czech Television, RTVS, RTV Slovenija, Le studio Personnen’est parfait!

Supported by Creative Europa - MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba, Région Bretagne / BretagneCinéma, CNC France, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, Tébé Sud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, NuFrame

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Jara Sofija Ostan in Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson in Hidden People / Skriti ljudje (Slovenia, Sebia, Island)

Directed by Miha Hočevar

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Backroom Productions, UrsusPavrus

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT, the Serbian Ministry of Culture

Vesna Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Mina Švajger in Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Vesna Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Saša Tabaković in Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Vesna Award for Best Cinematography:

Gregor Božič for Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Produced by Restart

Coproduced by Videomante, Nosorogi

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Regional Fund Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Croatian Television, the Slovenian Television, RE-ACT, the City of Rijeka, the City of Zagreb, Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, ANGOA – PROCIREP, the Croatian Film Directors Guild

Vesna Award for Best Original Music:

Relja Ćupić for Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kukla

Produced by December

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Krug film (North Macedonia), Gliser, 001, Gustav Film, MB Grip, SNDKT, Instant

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Vesna Award for Best Editing:

Laureline Delom and Sashko Potter Micevski for The Mountain Won’t Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)

Directed by Petra Seliškar

Vesna Award for Best Production Design:

Maja Šavc for Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kukla

Vesna Award for Best Costume Design:

Damir Raković for Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kukla

Vesna Award for Best Make-Up:

Tinka Prpar for Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kukla

Vesna Award for Best Sound:

Julij Zornik for Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić

Vesna Award for Best Minority Slovenian Coproduction:

Fiume o morte! (Croatia, Italy, Slovenia)

Directed by Igor Bezinović

Vesna Award for Special Achievements:

Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kukla

Vesna Award for Special Achievements:

OHO film (Slovenia)

Directed by Damjan Kozole

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Marinko Sudac

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europa - MEDIA

Vesna Award for Best Documentary:

Man with Straw Hat / Mož s slamnikom (Slovenia)

Directed by Urban Zorko

Produced by Invida

Coproduced by 001

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Vesna Award for Best Short Film:

DEATH 101 – An Introduction for Beginners: A Handbook with Regulations, Norms, and Useful Tips. Third, Revised Edition / SMRT – Uvod za začetnike: Priročnik s predpisi, normativi in uporabnimi namigi. Tretja, dopolnjena izdaja

Directed by Martin Horvat

Produced by Warehouse Collective

Vesna Award for Best Animated Film:

Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta (Slovenia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Leon Vidman with David Súkup, Patrik Pašš and Jean-Claude Rozecwhom

Vesna Award for Best Experimental AV Work: not given

Vesna Award for Best Student Film:

Arachnophobia / Arahnofobija (Slovenia)

Directed by Melita Sandrin

Produced by the University of Nova Gorica – School of Arts

Vesna Audience Award:

When I Get Out / Ko pridem ven (Slovenia)

Directed by Metod Pevec

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre

Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:

The Mountain Won’t Move / Gora se ne bo premaknila (Slovenia, North Macedonia, France)

Directed by Petra Seliškar

Slovenian Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Award:

Little Trouble Girls / Kaj ti je deklica (Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Urška Djukić