FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2025: The Mountain Won’t Move

PORTOROŽ: Petra Seliškar’s long documentary The Mountain Won’t Move / Gora se ne bopremaknila screened in the competition of the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , winning Best Director and Best Editor.

This intimate portrait of young boys spending their summers in the mountains, looking after sheep with the help of shepherd dogs, is a coproduction between Slovenia, North Macedonia, and France.

“In order to touch this disappearing world, you have to become part of it, and that is what I was interested in. To hear a thunderstorm on a mountain where there is nowhere to hide can only be described by sound,” said director Petra Seliškar in a statement.

The Mountain Won’t Move was produced by Petra Seliškar through Petra Pan Film (Slovenia) in coproduction with Sara Ferro through PPFP (North Macedonia), Victor Ede through Cinephage (France), and RTV Slovenija (Slovenia). The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Aide Aux Cinémas du Monde - CNC, Région Sud - Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Eurimages, and Creative Europe – MEDIA

The shooting took place in the Solunska Glava Mountains, in North Macedonia, between July and November from 2019 to 2023.

French company Open Kitchen Films handles the world sales.

Petra Seliškar, born in 1978 in Ljubljana, is a Slovenian writer and director, who founded her own production house in 2003, focusing on documentaries. With her rich experience and talent, she has flourished as a filmmaker with profound insight, sensibility, strong narrative force, and an innovative approach. Seliškar’s filmography includes documentaries Grandmothers of Revolution (2006), Mother Europe (2013), My World Is Upside Down (2015), The Farewell (2020) and The Body (2023), for which she received the Vesna Award for best long documentary at the 26th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz.

The 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz was held 21 - 26 October 2025 in Portorož.

Production Information:

Producers:

Petra Pan Film (Slovenia)

Coproducer:

PPFP (North Macedonia)

Cinephage (France)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Petra Seliškar

Screenwriters: Petra Seliškar, Tancrède Rivière

DoP: Brand Ferro

Editors: Laureline Delom, Sashko Potter Micevski

Composer: Iztok Koren

Sound designer: Vladimir Rakić