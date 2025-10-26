FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2025: Tales from the Magic Garden

Tales from the Magic Garden by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar and Jean-Claude Rozec

PORTOROŽ: The Czech/Slovak/Slovenian/French long animated film Tales from the Magic Garden by David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar and Jean-Claude Rozec screened in the competition of the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz (21 - 26 October 2025), winning Vesna awards for best script, and best animated film.

When children Tom, Susan and Derek visit their grandfather for the first time since losing their beloved grandmother, they find the house quiet and their grandfather distant. Taking inspiration from her grandmother, Susan steps into the role of a storyteller, creating enchanting tales to bring back the warmth.

Slovenian writers Jerneja Kaja Balog and Maja Križnik contributed to the screenplay together with Blandine Jet, Patrik Pašš, Marek Král and Petr Krajíček.

Tales from the Magic Garden / Zgodbe iz čarobnega vrta was in equal share produced by Kolja Saksida through ZVVIKS (Slovenia), Martin Vandas and Alena Vandasová through Maurfilm (Czech Republic), Juraj Krasnohorský and Henrieta Cvangová through Artichoke (Slovakia), and Jean-Francois Le Corre and Mathieu Courtois through Vivement Lundi! (France). The film was coproduced by the Czech Television, RTV Slovenija and STVR.

It was supported by Creative Europa - MEDIA, Eurimages, the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, FS Viba, Région Bretagne / BretagneCinéma, CNC France, TVR Tempo - Rennes Métropole, Gebeka Films, Tébéo, Tébé Sud, France Télévisions – France 3 Bretagne, and NuFrame.

“The Slovenian Film Centre, RTV Slovenija and FS Viba contributed approximately 450,000 EUR together to the total budget, estimated at 2.5 m EUR,” says producer Kolja Saksida.

New Europe Film Sales (Poland) is handling the sales, and Animateka handles the distribution in Slovenia.

The film had its world premiere in the Generation Kplus section at the 75th Berlinale.

Production Information:

Producers:

Maurfilm (Czech Republic)

Artichoke (Slovakia)

ZVVIKS (Slovenia)

Vivement Lundi! (France)

Coproducers:

Czech Television (Czech Republic)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

STVR (Slovakia)

Credits:

Directors: David Súkup, Patrik Pašš, Leon Vidmar, Jean-Claude Rozec

Screenwriters: Marek Král, Petr Krajíček, Patrik Pašš, Jerneja Kaja Balog, Maja Križnik, Blandine Jet

DoPs: Radka Šplíchalová, Václav Fronk, Alan Soural, Simona Weisslechner, Miloš Srdić, Mathilde Gaillard

Editor: Adéla Špaljová

Production designers: Patricia Ortiz Martínez, Jean-Claude Rozec

Animators: David Filcík, Marek Jasaň, Gilles Coirier, Julia Peguet

Composer: Lucia Chutková