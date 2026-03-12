BOX OFFICE: Domestic Titles Boost Slovenian Charts

LJUBLJANA: Although no title exceeded 100,000 admissions in 2025 and the Slovenian box office stayed close to 2024 with 1,698,038 admissions and 11.908 m EUR gross, the domestic drama Whites Wash at Ninety, released in December 2025, has already crossed this line in the first two months of 2026. Additionally, the Croatian/Serbian comedy The Wedding has had over 130,000 admissions in just five weeks.

The 2025 cinema attendance was approximatelly the same as in 2024, with around 2% drop in admissions and 1% drop in box office. The top 5 titles on the overall Slovenian 2025 chart by admission (according to unofficial statistics) includes domestic drama Whites Washes at Ninety by Marko Naberšnik with 73,473 admissions and 530,316 EUR gross, followed by US hits A Minecraft Movie (69,942 admissions and 501,753 EUR gross), Lilo & Stitch (66,544 admissions and 465,257 EUR gross), Avatar: Fire and Ash (56,423 admissions and 598,629 EUR gross), and Zootropolis 2 (51,089 admissions and 377,099 EUR gross).

It was a good year for arthouse cinemas as the main venue, Kinodvor, achieved the second best results in terms of number of admissions in the history of Ljubljana's arthouse cinema, despite the fact that there were no screenings for over a month due to interior renovation. In 2025, Kinodvor contributed 134,772 admissions inclusive for its summer open-air screenings at the Ljubljana castle.

The predictions for 2026 seem optimistic. While Whites Washes at Ninety generated 101,436 admissions and 727,084 EUR gross in total from December 2025 till now, the record-breaking hit The Wedding / Svatba, directed by Igor Šeregi and produced by Croatia’s Eclectica in coproduction with Serbia’s Viktorija film, had 130,145 admissions and 1.027 m EUR gross since its release in February 2026.

Whites Wash at Ninety / Belo se pere na devetdeset was produced by Slovenia's Perfo Production in coproduction with Serbian Biberche, North Macedonian Black Cat Production, Croatian Kinorama, Montenegrin Protos Film, and Italian Quasar.