PRODUCTION: Slovenian Directors Katja Predan and Áron Horváth Botka Start Shooting TV Miniseries Planet B

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian directors duo Katja Predan and Áron Horváth Botka have started shooting a TV miniseries with the working title Planet B / Štuk. The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre , which expanded grants for audiovisual projects to include TV series for the first time in 2022.

One August day could not be more common, but it could be crucial for five students, while all of them will realise that at the end of that day their lives will never be the same again.

“In the upcoming series, I want to be as playful as possible, but at the same time I feel a responsibility to create authentic content. I want to create entertaining episodes that tell the story of real people, young people who are graduating and find themselves at a turning point in their lives, when the future seems most uncertain,” says Áron Horváth Botka. Katja Predan adds: “Sometimes it feels like your whole life happens in a single day. It tears you apart, it transforms you, and you grow out of it. You’re not an adult yet, but you don’t know that. You never really know.”

Both directors wrote the script together with writer Aleš Čar. The main cast consists of Živa Selan, Izidor Vogrinec, Petja Golec Horvat, Anuša Kodelja, Marko Rafolt, and Milica Krnjaja.

Planet B is produced by Marko Kumer Murč through Rusaalka Films. Tina Glavič Novak is the executive producer.

“The budget is estimated at 545,000 EUR,” Marko Kumer Murč told FNE, adding that this project is a major milestone and at the same time a great creative challenge for his company.

Shooting started on 17 July 2026 at the high school dormitory Jeglijčev dijaški dom in Ljubljana. The 23-days shoot will wrap at the end of August 2026.

The 6-episode miniseries is expected to premiere in September 2027.

Katja Predan, born in 1999 in Ljubljana, graduated in film and television directing from AGRFT. As a director and screenwriter, she has collaborated on several short and long projects, including the short film Almost Nothing, for which she received the student Goldilocks Award. She is also an actress, known to a wider audience for her role in the romantic comedy Kaj + Ester Forever / Kaj pa Ester? by Tosja Flaker Berce (2023, produced by Temporama).

Áron Horváth Botka was born in 1991 in Slovenia to a bilingual family, and grew up as part of the Hungarian minority. He graduated in film directing in 2016 at the AGRFT, followed by a master’s degree in film studies in 2021. Since 2015 he has directed a number of short films, including Bits, which premiered in 2020 at the 23rd Festival of Slovenian Film, where it won Best Short Film. He is currently completing his feature debut The Lost Years (Temporama).

Production Information:

Producer:

Rusaalka Films (Slovenia)

Marko Kumer Murč: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Directors: Katja Predan, Áron Horváth Botka

Screenwriters: Katja Predan, Áron Horváth Botka, Aleš Čar

DoP: Veronika Francesca Štefančič

Production designer: Špela Jelovčan

Make-up artist: Tanita Seifert

Costume designer: Katarina Šavs

Cast: Živa Selan, Izidor Vogrinec, Petja Golec Horvat, Anuša Kodelja, Marko Rafolt, Milica Krnjaja