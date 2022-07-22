FESTIVALS: Sarajevo Film Festival 2022 Announces Competition Programmes

SARAJEVO: Eight titles will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo award in the Competition Programme - Feature Film 2022 of the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival .

The festival has also announced the titles that will compete in the other three competition programmes: documentary, short and student film. In all, 51 films will compete for awards at the festival running 12 - 19 August 2021.

Of these 51 films 21 are world premieres, along with seven international, one European, 21 regional and one Bosnian and Herzegovinian premiere. Among the 21 world premieres in the main competition is A Ballade by Cannes Film Festival’s laureate Aida Begić, as well as Men of Deeds by double European Film Award nominee Paul Negoescu.

Ruben Östlund will be presented with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the Festival's Opening Ceremony.

Feature FilmsLineup:

A Ballad / Balada (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Aida Begić

Produced by Film House

Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo

Men Of Deeds / Oamenide treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Paul Negoescu

Produced by Tangaj Production, Papillon Film

Coproduced by Screening Emotions, Avanpost Production

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, Eurimages, Romanian National Television

Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Dominik Mencej

Produced by Staragara

Coproduced by Antitalent, Sense Production, Transmedia produkcija, Novi film, RTV Slovenija

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Re-Act, Film Center Serbia, Film Fund Sarajevo

Six Weeks / Hat hét (Hungary)

Directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi

Produced by Match Frame Productions

Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)

Directed by Marie Kreutzer

Klondike (Ukraine, Türkiye)

Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

Safe Place / Sigurnomjesto (Croatia)

Directed by Juraj Lerotić

Produced by Pipser

Coproduced by Zelenazraka

Supported by Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Croatian Radio-Television, Slovenski filmski centar, Eurimages, CineLink Co-production Market/Sarajevo Film Festival

Serviam - I Will Serve / Serviam - Ich Will Dienen (Austria)

Directed by Ruth Mader

