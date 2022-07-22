22-07-2022

FESTIVALS: Sarajevo Film Festival 2022 Announces Competition Programmes

By
    Men of Deeds by Paul Negoescu shooting Men of Deeds by Paul Negoescu shooting credit: Ionuț Rusu

    SARAJEVO: Eight titles will compete for the Heart of Sarajevo award in the Competition Programme - Feature Film 2022 of the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival.

    The festival has also announced the titles that will compete in the other three competition programmes: documentary, short and student film. In all, 51 films will compete for awards at the festival running 12 - 19 August 2021.

    Of these 51 films 21 are world premieres, along with seven international, one European, 21 regional and one Bosnian and Herzegovinian premiere. Among the 21 world premieres in the main competition is A Ballade by Cannes Film Festival’s laureate Aida Begić, as well as Men of Deeds by double European Film Award nominee Paul Negoescu.

    Ruben Östlund will be presented with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the Festival's Opening Ceremony.

    Feature FilmsLineup:

    A Ballad / Balada (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Aida Begić
    Produced by Film House
    Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo

    Men Of Deeds / Oamenide treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Paul Negoescu
    Produced by Tangaj Production, Papillon Film
    Coproduced by Screening Emotions, Avanpost Production
    Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, Eurimages, Romanian National Television

    Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Dominik Mencej
    Produced by Staragara
    Coproduced by Antitalent, Sense Production, Transmedia produkcija, Novi film, RTV Slovenija
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Re-Act, Film Center Serbia, Film Fund Sarajevo

    Six Weeks / Hat hét (Hungary)
    Directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi
    Produced by Match Frame Productions

    Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)
    Directed by Marie Kreutzer

    Klondike (Ukraine, Türkiye)
    Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach

    Safe Place / Sigurnomjesto (Croatia)
    Directed by Juraj Lerotić
    Produced by Pipser
    Coproduced by Zelenazraka
    Supported by Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Croatian Radio-Television, Slovenski filmski centar, Eurimages, CineLink Co-production Market/Sarajevo Film Festival

    Serviam - I Will Serve / Serviam - Ich Will Dienen (Austria)
    Directed by Ruth Mader

    Click HERE to see all the competition programmes.

    Published in Bosnia-Herzegovina

    Latest from Tina Kalinić

    More in this category:« First Edition of CineLink Producers’ Lab Announces Participants