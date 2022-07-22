FESTIVALS: Sarajevo Film Festival 2022 Announces Competition Programmes

The festival has also announced the titles that will compete in the other three competition programmes: documentary, short and student film. In all, 51 films will compete for awards at the festival running 12 - 19 August 2021.
Of these 51 films 21 are world premieres, along with seven international, one European, 21 regional and one Bosnian and Herzegovinian premiere. Among the 21 world premieres in the main competition is A Ballade by Cannes Film Festival’s laureate Aida Begić, as well as Men of Deeds by double European Film Award nominee Paul Negoescu.
Ruben Östlund will be presented with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the Festival's Opening Ceremony.
Feature FilmsLineup:
A Ballad / Balada (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Aida Begić
Produced by Film House
Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo
Men Of Deeds / Oamenide treabă (Romania, Bulgaria)
Directed by Paul Negoescu
Produced by Tangaj Production, Papillon Film
Coproduced by Screening Emotions, Avanpost Production
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Bulgarian National Film Center, Creative Europe Programme – MEDIA Slate Funding, Eurimages, Romanian National Television
Riders / Jezdeca (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Dominik Mencej
Produced by Staragara
Coproduced by Antitalent, Sense Production, Transmedia produkcija, Novi film, RTV Slovenija
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe - MEDIA, Re-Act, Film Center Serbia, Film Fund Sarajevo
Six Weeks / Hat hét (Hungary)
Directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi
Produced by Match Frame Productions
Corsage (Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, France)
Directed by Marie Kreutzer
Klondike (Ukraine, Türkiye)
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
Safe Place / Sigurnomjesto (Croatia)
Directed by Juraj Lerotić
Produced by Pipser
Coproduced by Zelenazraka
Supported by Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Croatian Radio-Television, Slovenski filmski centar, Eurimages, CineLink Co-production Market/Sarajevo Film Festival
Serviam - I Will Serve / Serviam - Ich Will Dienen (Austria)
Directed by Ruth Mader
