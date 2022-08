CineLink Work in Progress 2022 Announces Selected Projects

SARAJEVO: Ten feature films and two long documentaries including projects from Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Montenegro, Croatia, Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina will be showcased at the CineLink Work in Progress , during the Sarajevo Film Festival (12 – 19 August 2022).

The projects will compete for the Post Republic Award (40,000 EUR in kind) and the Turkish National Radio Television Award (25,000 EUR in cash).

Work in Progress Selected Projects:



Backstage (Morocco, Tunisia, Qatar, Belgium, France)

Directed by Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane



Blaga’s Lessons (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo film

Coproduced by 42film



Capturing Sami (working title, Romania, Bulgaria)

Directed by Adi Voicu

Produced by Axel Film



Dormitory (Turkey, Germany)

Directed by Nehir Tuna



Expedition 49 (Ukraine, France, Poland) documentary

Directed by Alisa Kovalenko

Produced by East Roads Film

Freedom (Romania, Hungary)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu

Produced by Libra Films

Coproduced by Mythberg Films

The Future (Israel)

Directed by Noam Kaplan

Hesitation Wound (Turkey, France, Romania)

Directed by Selman Nacar

Produced by Kuyu Film

Rabbi Heller Blues (Israel) documentary

Directed by Renen Schorr

Sirin (Montenegro, Croatia, Albania, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France)

Directed by Senad Šahmanović

Produced by CUT-UP d.o.o.

The Trap (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Nadejda Koseva

Produced by Borough Film

Coproduced by Coin Film

When You Are 17 (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Giorgi Mukhadze

Produced by Terra Incognita Films

Coproduced by Unafilm