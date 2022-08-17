FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2022: Nadejda Koseva in Postproduction with Sophomore Feature The Trap

SARAJEVO: Nadejda Koseva, whose debut feature Irina ( Art Fest , 2018) received an EFA Discovery Award nomination, is presenting her sophomore feature The Trap at CineLink Work in Progress , running 13 - 18 August 2022. The film is a Bulgarian/German coproduction.

The Trap follows Yovo, a retired miner who lives his life by the Danube River, in his attempt to fight against the highly radioactive waste dump that’s about to be built next to his hometown.

The whole film was shot on the Danube River in Bulgaria, except for the scenes with animals that were shot in Hungary.

The shooting took place in the summer of 2021 (starting on 10 June 2021).

Vladimir Andreev is producing through Borough Film in coproduction with Herbert Schwering through German Coin Films.

The budget is estimated at 705,410 EUR, of which 615,000 EUR is already in place with the support of the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Bulgarian National TV.

The producers are looking for possible partners in coproduction who could help them close the financial structure, as well as for possible sales and distributors.

All territories except Bulgaria and Germany are currently available.

Production Information:

Producer:

Borough Film (Bulgaria)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Coin Films (Germany)

Credits:

Director: Nadejda Koseva

Scriptwriter: Nadejda Koseva

DoP: Kiril Prodanov

Production designer: Ivelina Mineva

Costume designer: Nadia Dobrikova

Cast: Alexander Trifonov, Yanitsa Atanasova, Mihail Stoyanov, Dan Nikolov, Kamen Kalev