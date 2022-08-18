FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2022: Nikola Ležaić Returns to Sarajevo with His Sophomore Feature Mum

SARAJEVO: After winning the Heart of Sarajevo for his debut feature Tilva Roš (Kiselodete, 2010), Nikola Ležaić returns to the Sarajevo Film Festival to present the project of his sophomore feature Mum at the CineLink Co-production Market , running 13 - 18 August 2022. The film is a Serbian/Croatian coproduction.

Mum is a story of Nikola, who goes on a trip with his father, wanting to return his grandmother’s remains to her home village in Croatia. Travelling with his father, Nikola gets a lesson on parenthood, family and remembering: the way we remember and our need to be remembered.

The film is produced by Ležaić through Serbian QČE Films in coproduction with Siniša Juričić of Croatian Nukleus Film.

The estimated budget is 468,390 EUR, of which 338,390 EUR is already in place. So far, the project has been supported by Film Center Serbia and the MEDIA Programme.

The principal photography is planned for October and November 2022, starting in Belgrade and finishing in Đevrske, Croatia.

The producers are looking for possible coproducers, as well as sales agents.

All territories except for Serbia and Croatia are currently available.

Production Information:

Producer:

QČE Films (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Nukleus Film (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Nikola Ležaić

Scriptwriter: Nikola Ležaić