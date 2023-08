SARAJEVO: Eight creative documentary projects in postproduction from Central and Eastern Europe will be presented in Docu Talents from the East@ Sarajevo Film Festival Festival within the Sarajevo FF’s CineLink Industry Days on 13 August 2023.

The presentation will take place at Hotel Europe – Atrium from 14.30 – 15.45 and the award ceremony will take place on the same day at the Sarajevo Producers' Hub / Manifesto Gallery starting at 21.30.

Docu Talents from the East is organised by the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival.

Click HERE to see the selected projects.