FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2023: Goran Dević Presents Pavilion 6 at Rough Cut Boutique

Inspired by a personal event of accompanying an older relative to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Dević films a study of a society that has been under constant pressure because of the pandemic and starts showing its breaking points while it slowly falls apart. Pavilion 6 follows strangers who meet in the line for a COVID-19 vaccine, thus exposing fears and hopes, but mostly the need for solace one can find in conversation.

The film is produced by Hrvoje Osvaldić of 15th Art Productions and it has been supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the University of Rijeka. Only 25,000 EUR of an estimated 165,000 EUR is needed for the budget to be closed.

The team is currently looking for postproduction partners. There are no distributors or sales agents attached to the projects and all territories are available.

The film is expected to premiere on 1 February 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

15th Art Productions (Croatia)

Credits:

Director: Goran Dević

Story editor: Vanja Siruček

DoP: Damian Nenadić