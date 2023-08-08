08-08-2023

FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2023: Goran Dević Presents Pavilion 6 at Rough Cut Boutique

    Pavilion 6 by Goran Dević Pavilion 6 by Goran Dević copyright: 15th Art Productions

    SARAJEVO: Croatian director Goran Dević will present his latest documentary Pavilion 6 at Rough Cut Boutique, which is organised by the Sarajevo Film Festival and the Balkan Documentary Center within the CineLink Industry Days, 12 - 17 August 2023.

    Inspired by a personal event of accompanying an older relative to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Dević films a study of a society that has been under constant pressure because of the pandemic and starts showing its breaking points while it slowly falls apart. Pavilion 6 follows strangers who meet in the line for a COVID-19 vaccine, thus exposing fears and hopes, but mostly the need for solace one can find in conversation.

    The film is produced by Hrvoje Osvaldić of 15th Art Productions and it has been supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the University of Rijeka. Only 25,000 EUR of an estimated 165,000 EUR is needed for the budget to be closed.

    The team is currently looking for postproduction partners. There are no distributors or sales agents attached to the projects and all territories are available.

    The film is expected to premiere on 1 February 2024.

    Production Information:

    Producer:

    15th Art Productions (Croatia)
    Credits:
    Director: Goran Dević
    Story editor: Vanja Siruček
    DoP: Damian Nenadić

