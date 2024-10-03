FNE Oscar Watch 2025: Bosnia and Herzegovina Selects My Late Summer as Oscar Contender

SARAJEVO: Danis Tanović's comedy drama My Late Summer / Nakon ljeta has been selected by the Association of Filmmakers of Bosnia and Herzegovina as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. My Late Summer is a Croatian/Romanian/Bosnian/Serbian/Slovenian coproduction.

The film questions the theme of identity while following a young woman who travels to a secluded island to settle a family inheritance. The main characters are played by Anja Matkovic, Uliks Fehmiu, Goran Navojec, Mario Knezovic and Marija Skaricic.

Propeler Film (Croatia) produced the film in coproduction with Tangaj Production (Romania), Obala Art Centar (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Baš Čelik (Serbia) and Tramal Films (Slovenia). The film received production support from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Sarajevo Film Fund, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Romanian Film Centre and Creative Europe MEDIA, while corporate funding was secured from BH Telecom. Propeler Film handles international sales.

The film opened the 30th Sarajevo Film Festival and it was recently released theatrically in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as in Croatia.

The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.

Danis Tanović's No Man's Land won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2002, and in 2020, Jasmila Žbanić's Quo Vadis, Aida?, was nominated for the Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category.

Quo Vadis, Aida? is a coproduction between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Turkey and Norway, and it was produced by Deblokada and coproduced by Coop99, Digital Cube, N279 Productions, Razor Film, Extreme Emotions, Indie Prod, Tordenfilm, TRT, ZDF arte, and ORF. BHRT.