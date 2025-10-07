FNE Oscar Watch 2026: Bosnia and Herzegovina Selects Blum: Masters of Their Own Destiny as Oscar Bid

SARAJEVO: The documentary Blum: Masters of Their Own Destiny by the Academy Award- nominee Jasmila Žbanić has been chosen as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film is focusing on the entrepreneur Emerik Blum, who, starting in a devastated, rural country with a largely illiterate population, right after World War II, created a large and successful global company, Energoinvest, which operated worldwide with billions in profit. Taking advantage of Yugoslavia’s unique position between the East and the West, the company ran on a globally unique business model based on workers’ participation in both management and profit-sharing.

Damir Ibrahimović and Jasmila Žbanić produced the film through Deblokada.

The shortlist in the international film category will be unveiled on 16 December 2025, followed by the nominations on 22 January, and the 98th annual award of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 15 March 2026.