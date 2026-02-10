BOX OFFICE: Record Share of Box Office Gross for Local Films in 2025 in Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO: In 2025, the Bosnian box office showed unprecedented success of domestic films, with 16.93% share in admissions and 16.6% share in box office gross.

The biggest part of this success is owed to Mirza Begović’s The Will / Testament (Hudhud, 2025). With 168,539 admissions and 645,042 EUR / 1,261,593 KM gross, the film tops the Top 10, ahead of Lilo & Stitch and Minecraft: The Movie.

The overall box office in Bosnia and Herzegovina shows increase both in admissions and gross. Admissions increased by 2.18% from 1,139,019 in 2024 to 1,163,794 in 2025, while the gross box office increased by 7.98% from 4,317,297 EUR / 8,443,899 KM in 2024 to 4,661,898 EUR / 9,117,880 in 2025, according to data collected and analysed by the Sarajevo Film Festival’s industry office.

The ticket prices increased slightly from 3.79 EUR / 7.42 KM in 2024 to 4 EUR / 7.83 KM in 2025.

Three more domestic films were shown in cinemas in 2025: Marin Mamuza’s Balkanika: Dark Side / Balkanika: Tamna strana (2025), with 11,151 admissions and 54,878 EUR / 107,333 KM gross, Dino Mustafić’s The Pavilion (Refresh, 2025) with 9,421 admissions and 51,486 EUR / 100,697 KM gross, and Faruk Sokolović’s Backup (Mebius, 2024) with 517 admissions and 2,350 EUR / 4,596 KM gross.

Once again, the most watched films in Bosnian cinemas were American (60.57 percent) while 19.46 percent of the viewers decided for European productions, and 3.04 percent for films from the rest of the world.