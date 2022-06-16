Murina Prepares for US Distribution

ZAGREB: The debut feature Murina by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović will be theatrically released by Kino Lorber in the United States on 8 July 2022. The film has had 50,133 admissions in 94 cinemas across France, where KBMO released it on 20 April 2022.

Murina is proving to be Croatia’s most successful film in years. After winning the Caméra d’Or at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the film has been sold for cinema distribution in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and other countries. To date, the film has been screened at more than 60 festivals and won 23 awards.

Murina is a story about the tense patriarchal relationship between 16-year-old Julia and her authoritarian father Ante, amplified by the arrival of an old, rich family friend at their home on a Croatian island.

Director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović previously won awards in Berlin and Sarajevo for her short film Into the Blue. The film was also nominated for the Student Oscar, opening the door to successful international coproduction of her feature debut Murina, which involved Rodrigo Teixeira as a producer and Martin Scorsese as an executive producer.

Murina was produced by Croatia’s Antitalent and Brazil’s RT Features, coproduced by Croatia’s Spiritus Movens, USA’s Sikelia Prods, Slovenia’s SPOK Films and Staragara,

It was supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) and RTV Slovenia.