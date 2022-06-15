GRANTS: Croatia Announces Grants for Minority Coproductions, Short and Experimental Films

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ) has distributed 583,700 EUR / 4.39 m HRK as minority coproduction, experimental and short film production grants. Eight minority coproductions received 317,200 EUR / 2.4 m HRK. The grants were announced on 14 June 2022.

A total of 34 projects applied for minority coproduction grants.

Three short film projects received 138,200 EUR / 1 m HRK and six experimental film projects were supported with 120,950 EUR / 910,000 HRK.

