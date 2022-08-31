Hotel Portofino Starring Natascha McElhone Returns to Croatia with Second Season

ZAGREB: TV crews have returned to Zagreb to continue the shooting of Hotel Portofino, a period drama created by Matt Baker, directed by Adam Wimpenny and starring Natascha McElhone. The producers are making use of Croatia’s 25% cash rebate for the second year in a row. With 60 filming days announced to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre , it is so far the biggest project filmed in Croatia in 2022.

The series is serviced by Drugi plan and produced by Eagle Eye in association with Beta Film.

“We are especially proud to see an exceptional amount of Croatian professionals engaged in the project. There are 135 Croatian crew members, including 13 out of 14 heads of sectors. In addition to that, over 800 extras have been engaged in filming”, Tanja Ladović Blažević, head of Filming in Croatia, told FNE.

The second season of Hotel Portofino started filming in July 2022, and is resuming now after the summer break. Following 11 days of filming in Zagreb, most of the scenes will be shot in the coastal town of Lovran. Other locations include Matulji, Grožnjan, Belaj and Rijeka.

The first season of Hotel Portofino was filmed in Opatija, Rovinj, Pula and Bale in June and July 2021, with a total of 61 filming days, 224 crew members and 353 extras.

The series is set in a fictional family hotel in 1926 in Italy, and it follows complex family relationships interwoven with a classic whodunnit mystery.

The six-episodes of the first season were released on BritBox in the United Kingdom on 27 January 2022, and premiered on Sky Italia on 28 February 2022.