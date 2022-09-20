GRANTS: Croatia Supports Six Minority Coproductions

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) has distributed 345,750 EUR / 2,605,000 HRK to six minority coproductions under the third funding deadline in 2022. Projects by Srđan Vuletić, Olmo Omerzu, Nikola Ležaić, Jovan Arsenić, Sonja Prosenc and Srđan Šarenac received support.

Of the 33 applicants, 31 projects were considered, while two did not meet the conditions of the public call.

Based on the recommendations by the artistic advisor Bojan Kanjera, HAVC supported the long documentary After the End of the World directed by Srđan Šarenac, produced by Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Udruženje Novi film in coproduction with Croatia’s Metar 60, and five feature films: The Otter directed by Srđan Vuletić, produced by Montenegro’s Artikulacije and coproduced by Croatia’s Izazov 365; Ungrateful Beings directed by Olmo Omerzu, produced by Czech Republic’s Endorfilm and coproduced by Croatia’s Kinorama; Mama directed by Nikola Ležaić, produced by Serbia’s Nikola Ležaić PR QČE and coproduced by Croatia’s Nukleus film; Brod Budućnost directed by Jovan Arsenić, produced by Serbia’s Art & Popcorn and coproduced by Croatia’s Terminal 3; and Redemption directed by Sonja Prosenc, produced by Slovenia’s Zavod Monoo and coproduced by Croatia’s Wolfgang and Dolly.

