Our Man from Jersey Starring Halle Berry, J.K. Simmons and Mark Wahlberg Shoots in Croatia and Slovenia

PULA: Our Man from Jersey directed by Julian Farino and produced by USA’s Closest to the Hole Productions for Netflix is filming in Croatia and Slovenia throughout September 2022, with Croatia’s Pakt Media service producing. The cast of the film includes Halle Berry, J.K. Simmons and Mark Wahlberg, who is also the owner of the production company and one of the main producers of the film.

The producers have applied for the 25% cash rebate under the working title The Union, so the Croatian Audiovisual Centre could only confirm a project of such a name is being filmed in the country. They also confirmed that 250 Croatian film professionals have been engaged in the project, which will have a total of 12 filming days in Istria, with several breaks to change locations.

The film described as a “blue-collar James Bond” is based on a screenplay by David Guggenheim. Mark Wahlberg plays a construction worker who is roped into the espionage world by his former high school girlfriend, played by Halle Berry.

Earlier this year, parts of the film were shot in London, New Jersey and Trieste. Filming locations in Croatia included a number of smaller municipalities such as Kanfanar, Dvigrad, Rakalj and Marčana, as well as the cities Pula and Rovinj, all in the coastal region of Istria. Additional days of shooting will take place in the nearby Slovenian town of Piran.