ZAGREB: The ZagrebDox - International Documentary Film Festival is now receiving submissions for its 19th edition set to take place 26 March – 2 April 2023.

Only films released after 1 January 2022 are eligible for the competition programme.

Participation in the competition section of ZagrebDox requires a first screening in Croatia (the screening must be the Croatian premiere). For other official programmes, priority will also be given to films which haven't been screened in Croatia.

Click HERE for more information or to submit a film.