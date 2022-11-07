07-11-2022

Second Series Rough Pitch – The Balkan Way to Be Held Today

By

    ZAGREB: Seven TV series projects in development were selected for the second edition of Series Rough Pitch – The Balkan Way, which takes place online on 7 November 2022 and will be streamed live.

    The event is organised by CED – MEDIA offices from Croatia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Greece, North Macedonia and Serbia, in cooperation with the Zagreb Film Festival, and it is supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency and Film Center Serbia

    The pitch will be streamed live on 7 November 2022 from 12:00 (CET) on CED – MEDIA Office Croatia’s official Youtube channel and its Facebook page, and also on the websites of the other MEDIA Offices involved.

    Series Rough Pitch – The Balkan Way 2022 Selected Projects:

    Mother’s Eyes (Bulgaria)
    Written by/created by Teodora Markova 
    Produced by Agitprop 

    Generation Rec (Croatia)
    Written by/created by Ana Badurina 
    Produced by Antitalent  

    Hotel Amfora (Croatia)
    Created by Ivan Grgur 

    Splinter (Croatia)
    Written by Filip Peruzović, Nikolina Bogdanović

    Gray Divorce (Serbia)
    Created by Lea Stanković, Ivan Knežević 

    Animus (Greece)
    Written by Christiane Lange 

    Loom (Greece)
    Written by/created by Dimitris Logiadis

    Published in Croatia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FNE at Zagreb Film Festival 2022: List of Winners