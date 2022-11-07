Second Series Rough Pitch – The Balkan Way to Be Held Today

ZAGREB: Seven TV series projects in development were selected for the second edition of Series Rough Pitch – The Balkan Way, which takes place online on 7 November 2022 and will be streamed live.

The event is organised by CED – MEDIA offices from Croatia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Greece, North Macedonia and Serbia, in cooperation with the Zagreb Film Festival, and it is supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency and Film Center Serbia.

The pitch will be streamed live on 7 November 2022 from 12:00 (CET) on CED – MEDIA Office Croatia’s official Youtube channel and its Facebook page, and also on the websites of the other MEDIA Offices involved.

Series Rough Pitch – The Balkan Way 2022 Selected Projects:

Mother’s Eyes (Bulgaria)

Written by/created by Teodora Markova

Produced by Agitprop

Generation Rec (Croatia)

Written by/created by Ana Badurina

Produced by Antitalent

Hotel Amfora (Croatia)

Created by Ivan Grgur

Splinter (Croatia)

Written by Filip Peruzović, Nikolina Bogdanović

Gray Divorce (Serbia)

Created by Lea Stanković, Ivan Knežević

Animus (Greece)

Written by Christiane Lange

Loom (Greece)

Written by/created by Dimitris Logiadis