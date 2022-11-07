Second Series Rough Pitch – The Balkan Way to Be Held Today

The event is organised by CED – MEDIA offices from Croatia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Greece, North Macedonia and Serbia, in cooperation with the Zagreb Film Festival, and it is supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency and Film Center Serbia.
The pitch will be streamed live on 7 November 2022 from 12:00 (CET) on CED – MEDIA Office Croatia’s official Youtube channel and its Facebook page, and also on the websites of the other MEDIA Offices involved.
Series Rough Pitch – The Balkan Way 2022 Selected Projects:
Mother’s Eyes (Bulgaria)
Written by/created by Teodora Markova
Produced by Agitprop
Generation Rec (Croatia)
Written by/created by Ana Badurina
Produced by Antitalent
Hotel Amfora (Croatia)
Created by Ivan Grgur
Splinter (Croatia)
Written by Filip Peruzović, Nikolina Bogdanović
Gray Divorce (Serbia)
Created by Lea Stanković, Ivan Knežević
Animus (Greece)
Written by Christiane Lange
Loom (Greece)
Written by/created by Dimitris Logiadis