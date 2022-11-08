More than 60 European Companies to Attend NEM Zagreb 2022

ZAGREB: New Europe Market ( NEM ) Zagreb, which will be held this year at the Esplanade Zagreb Hotel 7 - 9 December 2022, will focus again on the CEE region.

The three most important parts of the event are the exclusive content presentations (10-minute presentations by different companies showcasing one or more scripted or unscripted projects), the TV writing contest for scripted series and unscripted format, as well as the screening workshop package consisting of three days of live workshop (5 – 7 December) followed by three days of the event (7 – 9 December 2022).

NEM Zagreb’s programme also includes panel presentations, networking and coproduction meetings, as well as screenings.

Ankica Juric Tilić from Croatian production company Kinorama, Ivana Miković from Serbian Firefly Productions, Nebojša Taraba from Croatian Drugi plan and Robert Šveb, the General Director of the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) are among the speakers.

A total of 63 companies will attend NEM Zagreb in 2022.