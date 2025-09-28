PRODUCTION: Zvonimir Jurić’s Small Things aka The Fourth King Looking for Sales Agent at 8th EWIP

The script, vaguely based on a short eponym story by Jurica Pavičić, follows two sisters, two children and two adult men, all members of the same family, who, cramped in a family home that has seen better times, are forced to reflect on their relationships and reassign roles during one winter weekend. One of them, Anica, is determined to do her best to keep their fragile world from sinking down.

Marija Škaričić, Izudin Bajrović, Ivana Roščić, Juraj Lerotić, Bepina Baričević, and Borna Mihovilović play the main characters.

“The shooting of this film was a truly nice experience. We gathered a small, dedicated crew and amazing actors, so it was a very pleasant process. The postproduction, although done in three countries, is just the same, due to the nice people we work with. We applied for EWIP because we are missing an international sales agent, so we hope to attach one before finishing the film”, producer Ankica Jurić Tilić told FNE.

Ankica Jurić Tilić and Dragan Jurić are producing through Kinorama (Croatia) in coproduction with Eva Rohrman through Forum Ljubljana (Slovenia), and Szabolcs Tolnai through Atalanta (Serbia).

The Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Viba Film, Creative Europe - MEDIA, and HRT are backing the project.

The film was shot by renown Croatian cinematographer Marko Brdar in Croatia in February - March 2025.

Its completion is set for the beginning of 2026. Domestic distribution in the three countries involved is already secured.

Small Things will be showcased at EWIP under its old title, The Fourth King / Četvrti kralj.

Zvonimir Jurić was born in 1971 in Osijek. He graduated in film and TV directing from the Academy of Dramatic Arts in Zagreb in 1999. He has directed several award-winning documentaries and four feature films based on his own screenplays (one fully-fledged with Goran Dević). He has also directed a short film, several TV series and one part of an omnibus, for which he also wrote the screenplay. His short film Yellow Moon / Žuti mjesec premiered in the official competition of the Berlin IFF, his latest feature film The Reaper / Kosac (Kinorama, Forum Ljubljana) at the Toronto IFF, whilst his feature film The Blacks / Crnci (co-directed with Goran Dević, and also produced by Kinorama) was shown at more than a hundred festivals, receiving several film awards.

Production Information:

Producer:

Kinorama (Croatia)

Ankica JurićTilić: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Forum Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Atalanta (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Zvonimir Jurić

Screenwriters: Zvonimir Jurić, Jurica Pavičić

DoP: Marko Brdar

Editor: Ana Štulina

Sound designers: Julij Zornik, Ognjen Popić

Art director: Roko Antolić

Costume designer: Davir Morhan

Make-up artist: Ivana Lončar

Cast: Marija Škaričić, Izudin Bajrović, Ivana Roščić, Juraj Lerotić, Bepina Baričević, Borna Mihovilović