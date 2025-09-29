PRODUCTION: Ivana Škrabalo in Postproduction with Croatian/Slovenian/Macedonian Five Days at the Sea

ZAGREB: Croatian director Ivana Škrabalo is currently in postproduction with her feature film Five Days at the Sea / Pet dana na moru, a coproduction between Croatia, Slovenia and North Macedonia.

Maša arrives on an island with her boyfriend, where her longtime friend Jagoda has recently moved in with a new partner. Maša is pregnant but keeps this a secret from her boyfriend, confiding only in her friend. What was meant to be a carefree summer getaway turns into a test of a life stage in which each character is pushed out of their own comfort zone.

The main characters are played by Doroteja Nahrah, Nika Mišković, Paško Vukasović, and Antonio Nuić, joined by Milan Tocinovski, Franko Jakovčević, Mauro Ercegović Gracin and Pavle Vrkljan.

“Five Days at the Sea is a true summer film set on a remote Adriatic island off the Croatian coast. The story follows two couples as they awkwardly navigate the trials of late coming-of-age. Their conversations teeter on the edge of the absurd, much like the situations they stumble into on this seemingly idyllic getaway. What should be a relaxed short holiday slowly turns into a testing ground for relationships and personal uncertainties”, Croatian producer Tena Gojic told FNE.

Tena Gojić is producing through Croatia’s Dinaridi Film in coproduction with Jerca and Andraž Jerič through Slovenia’s Temporama, Ivana Shekutkoska through North Macedonia’s Minimal Collective, and Jelena Angelovski through Serbia’s Obol Film, in partnership with Pipser (Croatia).

The Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Croatian national broadcaster (HRT), the Slovenian Film Centre (SFC), the North Macedonian Film Agency (FASM), and TZ Sali are backing the project.

The total budget is 629,000 EUR.

The film was shot from 15 May to 10 June 2025 in Dugi otok, Croatia, and will be completed in the spring of 2026.

Production Information:

Producer:

Dinaridi Film (Croatia)

Tena Gojić: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Temporama (Slovenia)

Minimal Collective (North Macedonia)

Obol Film (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Ivana Škrabalo

Screenwriter: Ivana Škrabalo

DoP: Danko Vučinović

Editor: Marko Ferković

Composer: Miro Manojlović

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Art directors: Ivana Škrabalo, Simo Branov

Costume designer: Doris Kristić

Makeup artist: Sanja Rivić

Cast: Doroteja Nahrah, Nika Mišković, Paško Vukasović, Antonio Nuić, Milan Tocinovski, Franko Jakovčević, Mauro Ercegović Gracin, Pavle Vrkljan