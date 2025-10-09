FNE Oscar Watch: Serbia Selects Sun Never Again as Oscar Contender

BELGRAD: David Jovanović’s sophomore feature Sun Never Again / Sunce nikad više has been selected as Serbia’s candidate for the 98th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Vid, whom his son Dule considers to be the greatest hero in the world, is profoundly disturbed by the expansion of a nearby mine, which threatens their home and way of life. Vid persistently hides his concerns from Dule, who remains blissfully unaware of the reality. And yet, Dule feels that something is wrong and devotes all his childish energy to trying to regain his father's happiness.

“The first thing you feel upon entering a mining village is a spectacular thrill, a sense of awe as goosebumps rise from the sheer magnitude of the mine. It feels like discovering a new planet. But very quickly, you begin to grasp how rough, unforgiving, and brutal this place is on its inhabitants. The first question you want to ask anyone is: ‘Why are you still here?’”, David Jovanović told FNE.

The cast consists of Dušan Jović, Rastko Racić, Nataša Marković, Radovan Miljanić, Joakim Tasić and Svetozar Cvetković.

Sun Never Again was produced by Pointless Films in coproduction with the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, with support from Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the town of Bor and the EU za tebe programme. Rastko Petrović and David Jovanović are the producers.

The film was shot in 2021 on several locations in the region of Serbian towns of Bor and Negotin. Asked by FNE about the time gap between the shooting and postproduction, the director said: “The film needed time to mature. We went back and forth with the music and editing until we got it right. As a passion project, it also had to be done in between other commitments."

Sun Never Again premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in 2024.

The shortlist in the international film category will be unveiled on 16 December 2025, followed by the nominations on 22 January, and the 98th annual award of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on 15 March 2026.