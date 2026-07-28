Lemesos International Documentary Festival 2026 Ready to Kick Off

LIMASSOL: Award-winning documentaries from established directors and emerging voices from Cyprus and abroad, addressing social issues, displacement, identity, art and contemporary life have been selected for the upcoming edition of the Lemesos (Limassol) International Documentary Festival (1 – 8 August 2026).

The 21 selected films include Georgian A Song Without Home by Rati Tsiteladze, Bulgarian/US In Hell with Ivo by Kristina Nikolova, Cypriot/Finnish The Flycatcher by Khalil Betz-Heinemann, Johan Duchateau, and the Urban Condition – An Expanded Screening, curated by Androula Kafa in collaboration with The Island Club, among others.

The UK/German coproduction One in a Million directed by Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes will open the festival.

Organised by Brave New Culture and supported by the Department of Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture, the festival is dedicated to presenting contemporary creative documentaries in Cyprus.