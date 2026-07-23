Dariusz Jablonski Re-Elected as President of EPC Board

PARIS: Following the renewal of the EPC Board during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026, The European Producers Club (EPC) is pleased to announce the election of its new Executive Committee for the 2026–2027 mandate. Dariusz Jablonski, founder and producer at Apple Film Production (Poland), has been re-elected as President of the EPC Board, continuing his leadership for the third consecutive term.

“I would like to thank my colleagues on the Board for their renewed trust and for re-electing me to serve another term. Europe needs stories that transcend borders, and independent producers who know how to create them together. Today, independent producers are not only a driving force behind international coproductions, but also one of the strongest guarantees of artistic freedom and the independent voice of creators, values that are more fundamental than ever to Europe’s democratic future. I look forward to continuing our work together to build an open, ambitious and globally competitive European audiovisual sector,” Dariusz Jablonski said in a statement.

Carlotta Calori of Indigo Film (Italy) and Mariela Besuievsky of Tornasol Media (Spain) have been re-elected as Vice Presidents of the Board. Larry Bass, founder and producer at ShinAwil (Ireland), joins the Executive Committee as a new Vice President, while Pandora da Cunha Telles, producer at Ukbar Filmes (Portugal), will continue in her role as Treasurer.

All Executive Committee members will serve a one-year mandate.