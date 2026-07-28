Malta Cine Circle Announces Winners of Its 2026 National Film Competition

VALLETTA: The Malta Cine Circle , one of the oldest film organisations in Malta and worldwide, has announced the winners of the 66th edition of its National Film Competition.

The presentation of the awards will be held on 8 August 2026 at the Amphitheatre Hall, the Marriott Hotel, Balluta.

The Malta Cine Circle was founded in 1952, aiming at fostering amateur filmmaking.

WINNERS:

Best Production:

Wild Lands (Malta)

Directed by Randall Degabriele

Produced by Randall Degabriele

Best Director:

Clifford Xuereb for Love Struck (Malta)

Best Scriptwriter:

Randall Degabriele for Wild Lands (Malta)

Directed by Randall Degabriele

Best Cinematography:

Malcolm Camilleri for No Heaven for Us (Malta)

Best Editor:

Randall Degabriele for No Heaven for Us (Malta)

Best Sound:

Fabrizio Fenech for Unur, Fama u Glorja (Malta)

Directed by Fabrizio Fenech

Best Actress:

Thea Costa in Branch of a Tree (Malta)

Directed by Chris Zarb

Best Actor:

Lee Abela in Branch of a Tree (Malta)

Directed by Chris Zarb

Special Jury Award:

Oceans Odyssey (Malta)

Directed by Roy Davidson