28-07-2026

Malta Cine Circle Announces Winners of Its 2026 National Film Competition

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    Wild Lands by Randall Degabriele Wild Lands by Randall Degabriele photo by Lorella Castillo

    VALLETTA: The Malta Cine Circle, one of the oldest film organisations in Malta and worldwide, has announced the winners of the 66th edition of its National Film Competition.

    The presentation of the awards will be held on 8 August 2026 at the Amphitheatre Hall, the Marriott Hotel, Balluta.

    The Malta Cine Circle was founded in 1952, aiming at fostering amateur filmmaking.

    WINNERS:

    Best Production:
    Wild Lands (Malta)
    Directed by Randall Degabriele
    Produced by Randall Degabriele

    Best Director:
    Clifford Xuereb for Love Struck (Malta)

    Best Scriptwriter:
    Randall Degabriele for Wild Lands (Malta)
    Directed by Randall Degabriele

    Best Cinematography:
    Malcolm Camilleri for No Heaven for Us (Malta)

    Best Editor:
    Randall Degabriele for No Heaven for Us (Malta)

    Best Sound:
    Fabrizio Fenech for Unur, Fama u Glorja (Malta)
    Directed by Fabrizio Fenech

    Best Actress:
    Thea Costa in Branch of a Tree (Malta)
    Directed by Chris Zarb

    Best Actor:
    Lee Abela in Branch of a Tree (Malta)
    Directed by Chris Zarb

    Special Jury Award:
    Oceans Odyssey (Malta)
    Directed by Roy Davidson

    Published in Malta

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