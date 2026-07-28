Malta Cine Circle Announces Winners of Its 2026 National Film Competition

The presentation of the awards will be held on 8 August 2026 at the Amphitheatre Hall, the Marriott Hotel, Balluta.
The Malta Cine Circle was founded in 1952, aiming at fostering amateur filmmaking.
WINNERS:
Best Production:
Wild Lands (Malta)
Directed by Randall Degabriele
Produced by Randall Degabriele
Best Director:
Clifford Xuereb for Love Struck (Malta)
Best Scriptwriter:
Randall Degabriele for Wild Lands (Malta)
Directed by Randall Degabriele
Best Cinematography:
Malcolm Camilleri for No Heaven for Us (Malta)
Best Editor:
Randall Degabriele for No Heaven for Us (Malta)
Best Sound:
Fabrizio Fenech for Unur, Fama u Glorja (Malta)
Directed by Fabrizio Fenech
Best Actress:
Thea Costa in Branch of a Tree (Malta)
Directed by Chris Zarb
Best Actor:
Lee Abela in Branch of a Tree (Malta)
Directed by Chris Zarb
Special Jury Award:
Oceans Odyssey (Malta)
Directed by Roy Davidson