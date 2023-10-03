FESTIVALS: International Short Film Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off in Limassol, Cyprus

LIMASSOL: The 13th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus , which will be held in Limassol 7 - 13 October 2023, will screen 45 films in the International Competition and 11 films in the National Competition.

National films will compete both for the international and national awards, as well as for the European Film Awards’ Short Film Candidate nomination.

The sidebar programme will be held at Sousou, a screening space outside the Rialto Theatre.

The festival co-organised by the Department of Modern and Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Rialto Theatre has evolved into an institutional event that aims at unveiling the directorial voices of the local and international film scene.

International Competition:

The Red Suitcase (Luxembourg)

Directed by Cyrus Neshvad

The Smile (the Netherlands)

Directed by Erik van Schaaik

Xiaohui and His Cows (China)

Directed by Xinying Lao

Aerolin (Greece)

Directed by Alexios Koukias-Pantelis

It’s a Date (Ukraine)

Directed by Nadia Parfan

Basri and Salma in a Never-ending Comedy (Indonesia)

Directed by Khozy Rizal

Aaaah! (France)

Directed by Osman Cerfon

Things Unheard Of (Turkey)

Directed by Ramazan Kılıç

Pussy Love (Germany)

Directed by Linda Krauss

The Taste of the Sea (China)

Directed by Xiaohui Miao

Eschaton ad (Italy)

Directed by Andrea Gatopoulos.

Blessed by Sunlight (UK)

Directed by Sebastian Krolak

The Waiting (India)

Directed by Lalit Jha, Sumit Kohli

No Key (Morocco)

Directed by Walid Messnaoui

Last Days of Summer (Norway)

Directed by Martin Jørgensen Edelsteen

Surface (Canada)

Directed by Adele Foglia

A Study of Empathy (Germany, Denmark)

Directed by Hilke Rönnfeldt

Epicenter (South Korea)

Directed by Directed by Hahm Hee-yoon

More than Friends (Israel)

Directed by Omri Laron

The Field (USA)

Directed by Isaac Stovall

A Piece of Liberty (Greece)

Directed by Antigoni Kapaka

Simo (Canada)

Directed by Aziz Zoromba

Kiddo (UK)

Directed by Brett Chapman

Where No Ships Go (Romania)

Directed by Vlad Buzaianu

Suddenly TV (Qatar)

Directed by Roopa Gogineni

Fár (Iceland)

Directed by Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter

My Girl Friend (Egypt)

Directed by Kawthar Younis

Obesk (the Netherlands)

Directed by Jonas Smulders

Donkeyland (Sweden)

Directed by Bahar Pars

L'âge acrobatique (France)

Directed by Mathieu Barbet

I Want to Go Higher (the Netherlands, Belgium)

Directed by Amanda van Hesteren

Think Something Nice (Switzerland)

Directed by Claudius Gentinetta

Fantoomwijk (the Netherlands)

Directed by Ravi Sandberg

Aykuo (Russia)

Directed by Ayaal Adamov

Light of Light (Greece)

Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria

Pink Noise (France)

Directed by Arthur Lemaître, Martin Wiklund, Ulysse Lefort

Square the Circle (Finland)

Directed by Hanna Hovitie

Tits (Norway)

Directed by Eivind Landsvik

Deer (Iran)

Directed by Hadi Babaeifar

Dissolution (Brazil)

Directed by Nima B.Djavidani, Thatiana Cardoso

Takanakuy (Brazil)

Directed by Gustavo Bockos "Vokos".

Daydreaming So Vividly about Our Spanish Holidays (Spain)

Directed by Christian Avilés

PLSTC (France)

Directed by Laen Sanches

Headspace (Ireland)

Directed by Aisling Byrne

Marungka Tjalatjunu (Australia)

Directed by Derik Lynch, Matthew Thorne

National Competition:

Athalassa

Directed by Argyro Nicolaou

Acceptance

Directed by Mark Kassinos

Βuffer Zone

Directed by Savvas Stavrou

Death of a Format

Directed by Marios Lizides

First Call

Directed by Frantzeskos Zarou

Ι Am an Alien

Directed by Nicolas Karatzas

If You Need Me, I Will Fly

Directed by Christina Georgiou

Milk-rose

Directed by Constantinos Patsalides

Pillars

Directed by Andreas Dimitriou

Posidonies

Directed by Antis Iakovou, Evie Demetriou

The Tornado Outside

Directed by Maria Tomazou