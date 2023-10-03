FESTIVALS: International Short Film Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off in Limassol, Cyprus

National films will compete both for the international and national awards, as well as for the European Film Awards’ Short Film Candidate nomination.
The sidebar programme will be held at Sousou, a screening space outside the Rialto Theatre.
The festival co-organised by the Department of Modern and Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Rialto Theatre has evolved into an institutional event that aims at unveiling the directorial voices of the local and international film scene.
International Competition:
The Red Suitcase (Luxembourg)
Directed by Cyrus Neshvad
The Smile (the Netherlands)
Directed by Erik van Schaaik
Xiaohui and His Cows (China)
Directed by Xinying Lao
Aerolin (Greece)
Directed by Alexios Koukias-Pantelis
It’s a Date (Ukraine)
Directed by Nadia Parfan
Basri and Salma in a Never-ending Comedy (Indonesia)
Directed by Khozy Rizal
Aaaah! (France)
Directed by Osman Cerfon
Things Unheard Of (Turkey)
Directed by Ramazan Kılıç
Pussy Love (Germany)
Directed by Linda Krauss
The Taste of the Sea (China)
Directed by Xiaohui Miao
Eschaton ad (Italy)
Directed by Andrea Gatopoulos.
Blessed by Sunlight (UK)
Directed by Sebastian Krolak
The Waiting (India)
Directed by Lalit Jha, Sumit Kohli
No Key (Morocco)
Directed by Walid Messnaoui
Last Days of Summer (Norway)
Directed by Martin Jørgensen Edelsteen
Surface (Canada)
Directed by Adele Foglia
A Study of Empathy (Germany, Denmark)
Directed by Hilke Rönnfeldt
Epicenter (South Korea)
Directed by Directed by Hahm Hee-yoon
More than Friends (Israel)
Directed by Omri Laron
The Field (USA)
Directed by Isaac Stovall
A Piece of Liberty (Greece)
Directed by Antigoni Kapaka
Simo (Canada)
Directed by Aziz Zoromba
Kiddo (UK)
Directed by Brett Chapman
Where No Ships Go (Romania)
Directed by Vlad Buzaianu
Suddenly TV (Qatar)
Directed by Roopa Gogineni
Fár (Iceland)
Directed by Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter
My Girl Friend (Egypt)
Directed by Kawthar Younis
Obesk (the Netherlands)
Directed by Jonas Smulders
Donkeyland (Sweden)
Directed by Bahar Pars
L'âge acrobatique (France)
Directed by Mathieu Barbet
I Want to Go Higher (the Netherlands, Belgium)
Directed by Amanda van Hesteren
Think Something Nice (Switzerland)
Directed by Claudius Gentinetta
Fantoomwijk (the Netherlands)
Directed by Ravi Sandberg
Aykuo (Russia)
Directed by Ayaal Adamov
Light of Light (Greece)
Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria
Pink Noise (France)
Directed by Arthur Lemaître, Martin Wiklund, Ulysse Lefort
Square the Circle (Finland)
Directed by Hanna Hovitie
Tits (Norway)
Directed by Eivind Landsvik
Deer (Iran)
Directed by Hadi Babaeifar
Dissolution (Brazil)
Directed by Nima B.Djavidani, Thatiana Cardoso
Takanakuy (Brazil)
Directed by Gustavo Bockos "Vokos".
Daydreaming So Vividly about Our Spanish Holidays (Spain)
Directed by Christian Avilés
PLSTC (France)
Directed by Laen Sanches
Headspace (Ireland)
Directed by Aisling Byrne
Marungka Tjalatjunu (Australia)
Directed by Derik Lynch, Matthew Thorne
National Competition:
Athalassa
Directed by Argyro Nicolaou
Acceptance
Directed by Mark Kassinos
Βuffer Zone
Directed by Savvas Stavrou
Death of a Format
Directed by Marios Lizides
First Call
Directed by Frantzeskos Zarou
Ι Am an Alien
Directed by Nicolas Karatzas
If You Need Me, I Will Fly
Directed by Christina Georgiou
Milk-rose
Directed by Constantinos Patsalides
Pillars
Directed by Andreas Dimitriou
Posidonies
Directed by Antis Iakovou, Evie Demetriou
The Tornado Outside
Directed by Maria Tomazou