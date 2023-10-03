03-10-2023

FESTIVALS: International Short Film Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off in Limassol, Cyprus

    LIMASSOL: The 13th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus, which will be held in Limassol 7 - 13 October 2023, will screen 45 films in the International Competition and 11 films in the National Competition.

    National films will compete both for the international and national awards, as well as for the European Film Awards’ Short Film Candidate nomination.

    The sidebar programme will be held at Sousou, a screening space outside the Rialto Theatre.

    The festival co-organised by the Department of Modern and Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Rialto Theatre has evolved into an institutional event that aims at unveiling the directorial voices of the local and international film scene.

    International Competition:

    The Red Suitcase (Luxembourg)
    Directed by Cyrus Neshvad

    The Smile (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Erik van Schaaik

    Xiaohui and His Cows (China)
    Directed by Xinying Lao

    Aerolin (Greece)
    Directed by Alexios Koukias-Pantelis

    It’s a Date (Ukraine)
    Directed by Nadia Parfan

    Basri and Salma in a Never-ending Comedy (Indonesia)
    Directed by Khozy Rizal

    Aaaah! (France)
    Directed by Osman Cerfon

    Things Unheard Of (Turkey)
    Directed by Ramazan Kılıç

    Pussy Love (Germany)
    Directed by Linda Krauss

    The Taste of the Sea (China)
    Directed by Xiaohui Miao

    Eschaton ad (Italy)
    Directed by Andrea Gatopoulos.

    Blessed by Sunlight (UK)
    Directed by Sebastian Krolak

    The Waiting (India)
    Directed by Lalit Jha, Sumit Kohli

    No Key (Morocco)
    Directed by Walid Messnaoui

    Last Days of Summer (Norway)
    Directed by Martin Jørgensen Edelsteen

    Surface (Canada)
    Directed by Adele Foglia

    A Study of Empathy (Germany, Denmark)
    Directed by Hilke Rönnfeldt

    Epicenter (South Korea)
    Directed by Directed by Hahm Hee-yoon

    More than Friends (Israel)
    Directed by Omri Laron

    The Field (USA)
    Directed by Isaac Stovall

    A Piece of Liberty (Greece)
    Directed by Antigoni Kapaka

    Simo (Canada)
    Directed by Aziz Zoromba

    Kiddo (UK)
    Directed by Brett Chapman

    Where No Ships Go (Romania)
    Directed by Vlad Buzaianu

    Suddenly TV (Qatar)
    Directed by Roopa Gogineni

    Fár (Iceland)
    Directed by Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter

    My Girl Friend (Egypt)
    Directed by Kawthar Younis

    Obesk (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Jonas Smulders

    Donkeyland (Sweden)
    Directed by Bahar Pars

    L'âge acrobatique (France)
    Directed by Mathieu Barbet

    I Want to Go Higher (the Netherlands, Belgium)
    Directed by Amanda van Hesteren

    Think Something Nice (Switzerland)
    Directed by Claudius Gentinetta

    Fantoomwijk (the Netherlands)
    Directed by Ravi Sandberg

    Aykuo (Russia)
    Directed by Ayaal Adamov

    Light of Light (Greece)
    Directed by Neritan Zinxhiria

    Pink Noise (France)
    Directed by Arthur Lemaître, Martin Wiklund, Ulysse Lefort

    Square the Circle (Finland)
    Directed by Hanna Hovitie

    Tits (Norway)
    Directed by Eivind Landsvik

    Deer (Iran)
    Directed by Hadi Babaeifar

    Dissolution (Brazil)
    Directed by Nima B.Djavidani, Thatiana Cardoso

    Takanakuy (Brazil)
    Directed by Gustavo Bockos "Vokos".

    Daydreaming So Vividly about Our Spanish Holidays (Spain)
    Directed by Christian Avilés

    PLSTC (France)
    Directed by Laen Sanches

    Headspace (Ireland)
    Directed by Aisling Byrne

    Marungka Tjalatjunu (Australia)
    Directed by Derik Lynch, Matthew Thorne

    National Competition:

    Athalassa
    Directed by Argyro Nicolaou

    Acceptance
    Directed by Mark Kassinos

    Βuffer Zone
    Directed by Savvas Stavrou

    Death of a Format
    Directed by Marios Lizides

    First Call
    Directed by Frantzeskos Zarou

    Ι Am an Alien
    Directed by Nicolas Karatzas

    If You Need Me, I Will Fly
    Directed by Christina Georgiou

    Milk-rose
    Directed by Constantinos Patsalides

    Pillars
    Directed by Andreas Dimitriou

    Posidonies
    Directed by Antis Iakovou, Evie Demetriou

    The Tornado Outside
    Directed by Maria Tomazou

