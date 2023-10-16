FESTIVALS: International Short Film Festival of Cyprus 2023 Announces Winners

The festival screened 45 films in the International Competition and 11 films in the National Competition.
National films competed both for the international and national awards, as well as for the European Film Awards’ Short Film Candidate nomination.
The festival co-organised by the Department of Modern and Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Rialto Theatre has evolved into an institutional event that aims at unveiling the directorial voices of the local and international film scene.
LIST OF WINNERS:
International Competition:
1st Prize for Best Short Film:
Daydreaming So Vividly about Our Spanish Holidays (Spain)
Directed by Christian Aviles
Best Director Award:
Matthew Thorne and Derik Lynch for Dipped in Black / Marungka Tjalatjunu (Australia)
2nd Prize for Best Short Film:
Dipped in Black / Marungka Tjalatjunu (Australia)
Best Documentary Award:
Suddenly TV (Qatar)
Directed by Roopa Gogineni
EFA Nomination:
Aerolin (Greece)
Directed by Alexis Koukias Pantelis
Honourary Distinction:
Simo (Canada)
Directed by Aziz Zoromba
National Competition:
1st Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film:
The Tornado Outside
Directed by Maria Tomazou
2nd Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film:
Acceptance
Directed by Mark Kassinos
Dinos Katsouridis Best Director Award:
Savvas Stavrou for Buffer Zone
Best Cinematography Award:
Sofronis Sofroniou for Pillars
Directed by Andreas Dimitriou
Best Performance Award:
Andreas Marcou in Buffer Zone