16-10-2023

FESTIVALS: International Short Film Festival of Cyprus 2023 Announces Winners

By
    FESTIVALS: International Short Film Festival of Cyprus 2023 Announces Winners source International Short Film Festival Cyprus FB page

    LIMASSOL: Spanish Daydreaming So Vividly about Our Spanish Holidays by Christian Aviles received the 1st Prize for Best Film in the International Competition of the 13th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus, which was held in Limassol 7 - 13 October 2023. The corresponding prize in the National Competition went to The Tornado Outside by Maria Tomazou.

    The festival screened 45 films in the International Competition and 11 films in the National Competition.

    National films competed both for the international and national awards, as well as for the European Film Awards’ Short Film Candidate nomination.

    The festival co-organised by the Department of Modern and Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the Rialto Theatre has evolved into an institutional event that aims at unveiling the directorial voices of the local and international film scene.

    LIST OF WINNERS:

    International Competition:

    1st Prize for Best Short Film:
    Daydreaming So Vividly about Our Spanish Holidays (Spain)
    Directed by Christian Aviles

    Best Director Award:
    Matthew Thorne and Derik Lynch for Dipped in Black / Marungka Tjalatjunu (Australia)

    2nd Prize for Best Short Film:
    Dipped in Black / Marungka Tjalatjunu (Australia)

    Best Documentary Award:
    Suddenly TV (Qatar)
    Directed by Roopa Gogineni

    EFA Nomination:
    Aerolin (Greece)
    Directed by Alexis Koukias Pantelis

    Honourary Distinction:
    Simo (Canada)
    Directed by Aziz Zoromba

    National Competition:

    1st Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film:
    The Tornado Outside
    Directed by Maria Tomazou

    2nd Prize for Best Cypriot Short Film:
    Acceptance
    Directed by Mark Kassinos

    Dinos Katsouridis Best Director Award:
    Savvas Stavrou for Buffer Zone

    Best Cinematography Award:
    Sofronis Sofroniou for Pillars
    Directed by Andreas Dimitriou

    Best Performance Award:
    Andreas Marcou in Buffer Zone

    Published in Cyprus

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: International Short Film Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off in Limassol, Cyprus