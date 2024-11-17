Cyprus Is Gaining Momentum as Filming Destination

NICOSIA: Thirteen projects are underway in Cyprus under the audiovisual programme initiated by Invest Cyprus . They include a new project by Find Me Falling director Stelana Kliris, as well as projects from Germany, France and Israel, among others.

“We could not have imagined this a year ago,” Lefteris Eleftheriou, director and head of filming at Invest Cyprus told local outlet InBussiness News, quoted by Cyprus Mail.

These 13 projects include six feature films, six reality shows, and an English TV series.

Find Me Falling, the first ever Cypriot feature screened on Netflix, was produced by Jupiter Peak Productions (USA) and Meraki Films (Cyprus), in partnership with Das Films (USA), with the support of the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Culture and the local cash rebate scheme.