LIMASSOL: Dot.on.the.Map Meeting Point announces the call for projects for its 6th edition. The deadline is 17 January 2025.

Dot.on.the.Μap Industry Days is the coproduction, training and networking platform within the Cyprus Film Days International Festival, bringing producers, directors and scriptwriters from the Mediterranean region, together with international film professionals in Limassol.

The sixth edition of Dot.on.the.Map Ιndustry Days will be held in Limassol 10 – 12 April 2025 in the framework of the 23rd Cyprus Film Days International Festival (4 – 12 April 2025).

