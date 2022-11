PRAGUE: Applications for the international dok.incubator workshop 2023 are open till 26 January 2023.

dok.incubator INT is an eight-month long workshop for documentaries in the rough cut stage with ambitions to enter the international market, focusing on editing, distribution and marketing strategy development.

Eight projects are selected every year and their director, editor or producer take part in the three residential workshops that take place from April to November.

