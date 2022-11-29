BOX OFFICE: A Christmas Story Tops Czech Charts in First Weekend

PRAGUE: The weekly Czech charts are currently topped by the domestic film A Christmas Story / Vánoční příběh directed by Irena Pavlásková and produced by Europeana Production , which had 40,548 admissions in its opening weekend. The film was released by CinemArt on 24 November 2022.

The Czech fantasy fairytale sequel Princess Lost in Time 2 / Princezna zakletá v čase 2 directed by Petr Kubík also had a successful opening on 17 November 2022 with 67,348 admissions and 422,452 EUR / 10,284,586 CZK gross, overtaking the blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with 57,298 admissions, which nevertheless kept its place based on the 445,235 EUR / 10,839,251 CZK gross (both numbers from the weekend of the premiere of Princess Lost in Time 2).

Princess Lost in Time 2 is currently third in the admissions chart. It was released by Bohemia Motion Pictures. The film produced by ProfesionálníVideo has far better results than the first part of the franchise, Princess Cursed in Time / Princezna zakletá v čase (2020), directed and produced by the same team as the second part, which had 11,832 admissions in its first weekend and 84,782 admissions altogether.

Other domestic films released in November 2022 are Grand Prix directed by Jan Prušinovský, produced by OFFSIDE MEN and released by Falcon on 17 November, with 42,725 admissions (currently 5th), and Borders of Love / Hranice lásky directed by Tomasz Wiński, produced by endorfilm and released by Aerofilms on 3 November, which comes eighth with 15,841 admissions.

Czech films were successful in domestic distribution in the past months of 2022 with four to six titles in the weekly Top Ten.

Those are namely: Medieval / Jan Žižka directed by Petr Jákl, produced by JBJ films and released by Bioscop on 8 September 2022, with 104,916 admissions in its first weekend, The Websters Movie / Websterovi ve filmu directed by Katarína Kerekesová, produced by Fool Moon and released by Aerofilms on 13 October 2022, with 12,000 admissions in its first weekend, Together / Spol directed by Martin Müller and David Laňka, produced by No Stress Production and released by Bontonfilm on 29 September 2022, with 14,469 admissions in its first weekend, Il Boemo directed by Petr Václav, produced by Mimesis Film and released by Pilot Film on 20 October 2022 with 13,281 admissions in its first weekend, Seek Women Behind Everything / Za vším hledej ženu directed by Miloslav Šmídmajer, produced by Bio Illusion and released by Falcon on 20 October 2022, with 30,877 admissions in its first weekend, and Prince Mamma’s Boy / Princ mamánek directed by Jan Budař, produced by Budhar Film and released by Bontonfilm on 27 October 2022, with 41,535 admissions in its opening weekend.