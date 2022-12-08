CEE Animation Talents Announces 2022 Selected Projects

CEE Animation Talents is intended for promotion and alternative distribution of the most talented young animation directors from Central and Eastern Europe. The selection is each year made by festival directors from the CEE region and presented as a compilation at numerous animated film festivals around the world.
CEE Animation Talents 2022 Selected Projects:
Avant (Hungary)
Directed by Marcell Mostoha
Cockpera (Croatia)
Directed by Kata Gugić
Home Sweet Home (Czech Republic)
Directed by David Štump
Oceania (Bulgaria)
Directed by Stefan Voyvodov
Prezident Lourajder - Fate (Slovakia)
Directed by Matej Mihályi
Reduction (Hungary)
Directed by Réka Anna Szakály
Sisters (Czech Republic)
Directed by Andrea Szelesová
We Hope You Won’t Need to Come Back (Poland)
Directed by Anastazja Naumenko
White, Black and True Love (Slovenia)
Directed by Anja Paternoster
