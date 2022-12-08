08-12-2022

CEE Animation Talents Announces 2022 Selected Projects

    PRAGUE: Nine short animated films from Hungary, Croatia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Poland and Slovenia have been selected for the CEE Animation Talents 2022.

    CEE Animation Talents is intended for promotion and alternative distribution of the most talented young animation directors from Central and Eastern Europe. The selection is each year made by festival directors from the CEE region and presented as a compilation at numerous animated film festivals around the world.

    CEE Animation Talents 2022 Selected Projects:

    Avant (Hungary)
    Directed by Marcell Mostoha

    Cockpera (Croatia)
    Directed by Kata Gugić
     
    Home Sweet Home (Czech Republic)
    Directed by David Štump

    Oceania (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Stefan Voyvodov

    Prezident Lourajder - Fate (Slovakia)
    Directed by Matej Mihályi

    Reduction (Hungary)
    Directed by Réka Anna Szakály

    Sisters (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Andrea Szelesová

    We Hope You Won’t Need to Come Back (Poland)
    Directed by Anastazja Naumenko

    White, Black and True Love (Slovenia)
    Directed by Anja Paternoster

