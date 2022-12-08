CEE Animation Talents Announces 2022 Selected Projects

PRAGUE: Nine short animated films from Hungary, Croatia, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Poland and Slovenia have been selected for the CEE Animation Talents 2022.

CEE Animation Talents is intended for promotion and alternative distribution of the most talented young animation directors from Central and Eastern Europe. The selection is each year made by festival directors from the CEE region and presented as a compilation at numerous animated film festivals around the world.

CEE Animation Talents 2022 Selected Projects:

Avant (Hungary)

Directed by Marcell Mostoha

Cockpera (Croatia)

Directed by Kata Gugić



Home Sweet Home (Czech Republic)

Directed by David Štump

Oceania (Bulgaria)

Directed by Stefan Voyvodov

Prezident Lourajder - Fate (Slovakia)

Directed by Matej Mihályi

Reduction (Hungary)

Directed by Réka Anna Szakály

Sisters (Czech Republic)

Directed by Andrea Szelesová

We Hope You Won’t Need to Come Back (Poland)

Directed by Anastazja Naumenko

White, Black and True Love (Slovenia)

Directed by Anja Paternoster

Click HERE for more information.