FNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke to Jan Macola, manager of Kino Pilotu , about the main activities and history of the cinema, as well as the Europa Cinemas Awards , where the Czech Kino Pilotu took the top prize for Best Programming.

The Awards ceremony took place in Paris at the Cinéma le Balzac during the 2nd Europa Cinemas Network Conference 1-4 December 2022.

