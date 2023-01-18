18-01-2023

Arved Leads Czech Lion 2022 Nominations

    PRAGUE: Vojtěch Mašek’s psychological drama Arved leads the Czech Lions 2022 nominations with 12 nods, followed by Petr Václav’s Il Boemo with 11, and Adam Sedlák’s drug dramedy BANGER. with eight nominations, respectively.

    In all, 32 works received nominations.

    The annual Awards of the Czech Film and Television Academy (CFTA) will be announced during a ceremony held in Rudolfinum on 4 March 2023. The event will be hosted by Jiří Havelka and broadcast live on the ČT1 channel.

    Three non-statutory awards were announced on 16 January 2023, together with the list of nominations.

    Full List of Nominations:

    Best Feature Film:

    Arved / Arvéd (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia)
    Directed by Vojtěch Mašek
    Produced by Cinémotif Films
    Coproduced by Punkchart Films, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    BANGER. (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adam Sedlák
    Produced by Shore Points
    Coproduced by the Czech Television
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Il Boemo by Petr Václav, credit: Mimesis FilmIl Boemo (Czech Republic, Italia, Slovakia)
    Directed by Petr Václav
    Produced by Mimesis Film
    Coproduced by Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech Television, Magiclab
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund, the Sicilia Film Fund

    Victim / Oběť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Michal Blaško
    Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce
    Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

    The Nightsiren / Světlonoc (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tereza Nvotová
    Produced by BFILM, moloko film
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages

    Best Director:
    Vojtěch Mašek for Arved / Arvéd
    Adam Sedlák for BANGER.
    Petr Václav for Il Boemo
    Michal Blaško for Victim / Oběť
    Tereza Nvotová for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc

    Best Screenplay:

    Jan Poláček, Vojtěch Mašek for Arved / Arvéd
    Adam Sedlák for BANGER.
    Petr Václav for Il Boemo
    Jakub Medvecký for Victim / Oběť
    Štěpán Hulík for Suspicion / Podezření

    Best Long Documentary:

    Brotherhood / Bratrství (Czech Republic, Italy)
    Directed by Francesco Montagner

    Good Old Czechs (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)
    Directed by Tomáš Bojar

    Kapr Code / KaprKód (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)
    Directed by Lucie Králová

    Toyen, baronka surrealismu (Czech Republic, France)
    Directed by Andrea Sedláčková

    Art Talent Show / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar

    Best Cinematography:
    Dušan Husár for Arved / Arvéd
    Dušan Husár for BANGER.
    Diego Romero Suarez-Llanos for Il Boemo
    Jan Baset Střítežský for The Last Race / Poslední závod
    Directed by Tomáš Hodan
    Produced by Punk Film
    Federico Cesca for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc

    Best Film Editing:
    Hedvika Hansalová for Arved / Arvéd
    Šimon Hájek, Jakub Jelínek for BANGER.
    Šimon Špidla for Good Old Czechs
    Adam Brothánek for Kapr Code / KaprKód
    Pavel Hrdlička, Thibault Hague for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc

    Best Sound:
    Jakub Jurásek for Arved / Arvéd
    Daniel Němec, Francesco Liotard for Il Boemo

    Martin Jílek, Peter Hilčanský, Viktor Prášil for Medieval / Jan Žižka
    Directed by Petr Jákl
    Produced by JBJ films

    Richard Müller for Kapr Code / KaprKód
    Marek Hart, Michaela Patríková, Ivan Horák for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc

    Best Music:
    Ondřej Mikula (Aid Kid), Jonatán Pjoni Pastirčák for Arved / Arvéd
    Oliver Torr for BANGER.
    Beata Hlavenková for The King of Šumava: The Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy: Fantom temného kraje
    Jan P. Muchow for The Word / Slovo
    Jonatán Pjoni Pastirčák, Robin Coudert for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc

    Best Production Design:

    Nina Feriancová for Arved / Arvéd
    Antonín Šilar for Ordinary Failures / Bĕžná Selhány (Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia)
    Produced by Xova Film
    Coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon FilmgroupSuper film, the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E.
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary, Italy's MiBACT, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film FundEurimages, the Pilsen Region

    Henrich Boráros for Nineties / Devadesátky
    Irena Hradecká, Luca Servino for Il Boemo
    Jiří Sternwald for Medieval / Jan Žižka

    Best Costume Design:
    Františka Králíková for Arved / Arvéd
    Andrea Králová for Nineties / Devadesátky
    Andrea Cavalletto for Il Boemo
    Kateřina Mírová for Medieval / Jan Žižka
    Ján Kocman for Maria Theresa - Fifth episode / Marie Terezie – pátý díl

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
    Iveta Huptychová for Arved / Arvéd
    Lukáš Král, Jana Bílková for Grand Prix
    Andrea McDonald for Il Boemo
    Ivo Strangmüller, René Stejskal, Jamie Kelman for Medieval / Jan Žižka
    Ivo Strangmüller, René Stejskal, David Šesták for Maria Theresa - Fifth episode / Marie Terezie – pátý díl

    Best Television Film or Miniseries:

    The King of Šumava: The Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy: Fantom temného kraje (Czech Republic)
    Created by David Ondříček
    Produced by Voyo

    Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)
    Created by Michal Blaško
    Produced by Czech Television

    Behind the Curtain / Pozadí událostí (Czech Republic)
    Created by Jan Hřebejk
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Best Actress in a Leading Role:
    Pavla Tomicová in And Then There Was Love / A pak přišla láska…
    Barbara Ronchi in Il Boemo
    Vita Smachelyuk in Victim / Oběť
    Klára Melíšková in Suspicion / Podezření
    Natália Germáni in The Nightsiren / Světlonoc

    Best Actor in a Leading Role:

    Michal Kern in Arved / Arvéd
    Adam Mišík in BANGER.

    Matyáš Řezníček in Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Tomasz Wiński
    Produced by endorfilm, One Way Ticket Films

    Vojtěch Dyk in Il Boemo

    Martin Finger in Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)
    Directed by Beata Parkanová
    Produced by love.FRAME, Bontonfilm, AZYL Production
    Coproduced by the Czech TelevisionAzyl ProductionKijora FilmStudio BEEP, OZET Film, RTVS
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

    Martha Issová in Buko (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Alice Nellis
    Produced by DORIAN film
    Coproduced by GRIMALDI Production, the Czech Television, RTVS
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre

    Anna Kameníková in Grand Prix (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Produced by OFFSIDE MEN
    Coproduced by Evolution films, the Czech Television, PubRes

    Tatiana Dyková in Grand Prix
    Lana Vlady in Il Boemo
    Denisa Barešová Suspicion / Podezření

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

    Saša Rašilov in Arved / Arvéd
    Marsell Bendig in BANGER.
    Štěpán Kozub in Grand Prix

    Miroslav Krobot in Somewhere over the Chemtrails / Kdyby radši hořelo (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský
    Produced by Bratři
    Coproduced by FAMU, the Czech TelevisionfreeSaM , Magiclab
    Supported by the Czech Film Fund

    Oldřich Kaiser in The Last Race / Poslední závod

    Best Television Drama Series:

    Nineties / Devadesátky (Czech Republic)
    Created by Peter Bebjak
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Pět let (Czech Republic)
    Created by Damián Vondrášek
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Stíny v mlze (Czech Republic)
    Created by Radim Špaček
    Produced by the Czech Television

    Best Animated Film:

    Carp Xmass (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Anna Heribanová

    Darkening / Tmání (Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Ondřej Moravec

    Suzie in the Garden / Zuza v zahradách (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Lucie Sunková

    Best Short Film:

    Barcarole (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Igor Chmela

    Rites / Rituály (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Damián Vondrášek

    Vinland (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Kuba

    Non-Statutory Awards:

    Film Fans Award:
    Nineties / Devadesátky
    Directed by Peter Bebjak

    Best Film Poster:
    Vojtěch Mašek, Soňa Juríková for Arved / Arvéd

    Magnesia Award for the Best Student Film:

    Asterión (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)
    Directed by Francesco Montagner

    Attestation / Atestace (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Jan Hecht

    Island of Freedom / Ostrov svobody (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Petr Januschka

    Rites / Rituály (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Damián Vondrášek

    Vinland (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martin Kuba

