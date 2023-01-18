Arved Leads Czech Lion 2022 Nominations

In all, 32 works received nominations.
The annual Awards of the Czech Film and Television Academy (CFTA) will be announced during a ceremony held in Rudolfinum on 4 March 2023. The event will be hosted by Jiří Havelka and broadcast live on the ČT1 channel.
Three non-statutory awards were announced on 16 January 2023, together with the list of nominations.
Full List of Nominations:
Best Feature Film:
Arved / Arvéd (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia)
Directed by Vojtěch Mašek
Produced by Cinémotif Films
Coproduced by Punkchart Films, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
BANGER. (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adam Sedlák
Produced by Shore Points
Coproduced by the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Il Boemo (Czech Republic, Italia, Slovakia)
Directed by Petr Václav
Produced by Mimesis Film
Coproduced by Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech Television, Magiclab
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund, the Sicilia Film Fund
Victim / Oběť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce
Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions
The Nightsiren / Světlonoc (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Tereza Nvotová
Produced by BFILM, moloko film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages
Best Director:
Vojtěch Mašek for Arved / Arvéd
Adam Sedlák for BANGER.
Petr Václav for Il Boemo
Michal Blaško for Victim / Oběť
Tereza Nvotová for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc
Best Screenplay:
Jan Poláček, Vojtěch Mašek for Arved / Arvéd
Adam Sedlák for BANGER.
Petr Václav for Il Boemo
Jakub Medvecký for Victim / Oběť
Štěpán Hulík for Suspicion / Podezření
Best Long Documentary:
Brotherhood / Bratrství (Czech Republic, Italy)
Directed by Francesco Montagner
Good Old Czechs (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)
Directed by Tomáš Bojar
Kapr Code / KaprKód (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)
Directed by Lucie Králová
Toyen, baronka surrealismu (Czech Republic, France)
Directed by Andrea Sedláčková
Art Talent Show / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar
Best Cinematography:
Dušan Husár for Arved / Arvéd
Dušan Husár for BANGER.
Diego Romero Suarez-Llanos for Il Boemo
Jan Baset Střítežský for The Last Race / Poslední závod
Directed by Tomáš Hodan
Produced by Punk Film
Federico Cesca for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc
Best Film Editing:
Hedvika Hansalová for Arved / Arvéd
Šimon Hájek, Jakub Jelínek for BANGER.
Šimon Špidla for Good Old Czechs
Adam Brothánek for Kapr Code / KaprKód
Pavel Hrdlička, Thibault Hague for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc
Best Sound:
Jakub Jurásek for Arved / Arvéd
Daniel Němec, Francesco Liotard for Il Boemo
Martin Jílek, Peter Hilčanský, Viktor Prášil for Medieval / Jan Žižka
Directed by Petr Jákl
Produced by JBJ films
Richard Müller for Kapr Code / KaprKód
Marek Hart, Michaela Patríková, Ivan Horák for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc
Best Music:
Ondřej Mikula (Aid Kid), Jonatán Pjoni Pastirčák for Arved / Arvéd
Oliver Torr for BANGER.
Beata Hlavenková for The King of Šumava: The Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy: Fantom temného kraje
Jan P. Muchow for The Word / Slovo
Jonatán Pjoni Pastirčák, Robin Coudert for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc
Best Production Design:
Nina Feriancová for Arved / Arvéd
Antonín Šilar for Ordinary Failures / Bĕžná Selhány (Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia)
Produced by Xova Film
Coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon Filmgroup, Super film, the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E.
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary, Italy's MiBACT, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film Fund, Eurimages, the Pilsen Region
Henrich Boráros for Nineties / Devadesátky
Irena Hradecká, Luca Servino for Il Boemo
Jiří Sternwald for Medieval / Jan Žižka
Best Costume Design:
Františka Králíková for Arved / Arvéd
Andrea Králová for Nineties / Devadesátky
Andrea Cavalletto for Il Boemo
Kateřina Mírová for Medieval / Jan Žižka
Ján Kocman for Maria Theresa - Fifth episode / Marie Terezie – pátý díl
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Iveta Huptychová for Arved / Arvéd
Lukáš Král, Jana Bílková for Grand Prix
Andrea McDonald for Il Boemo
Ivo Strangmüller, René Stejskal, Jamie Kelman for Medieval / Jan Žižka
Ivo Strangmüller, René Stejskal, David Šesták for Maria Theresa - Fifth episode / Marie Terezie – pátý díl
Best Television Film or Miniseries:
The King of Šumava: The Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy: Fantom temného kraje (Czech Republic)
Created by David Ondříček
Produced by Voyo
Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)
Created by Michal Blaško
Produced by Czech Television
Behind the Curtain / Pozadí událostí (Czech Republic)
Created by Jan Hřebejk
Produced by the Czech Television
Best Actress in a Leading Role:
Pavla Tomicová in And Then There Was Love / A pak přišla láska…
Barbara Ronchi in Il Boemo
Vita Smachelyuk in Victim / Oběť
Klára Melíšková in Suspicion / Podezření
Natália Germáni in The Nightsiren / Světlonoc
Best Actor in a Leading Role:
Michal Kern in Arved / Arvéd
Adam Mišík in BANGER.
Matyáš Řezníček in Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic)
Directed by Tomasz Wiński
Produced by endorfilm, One Way Ticket Films
Vojtěch Dyk in Il Boemo
Martin Finger in Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)
Directed by Beata Parkanová
Produced by love.FRAME, Bontonfilm, AZYL Production
Coproduced by the Czech Television, Azyl Production, Kijora Film, Studio BEEP, OZET Film, RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Martha Issová in Buko (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Alice Nellis
Produced by DORIAN film
Coproduced by GRIMALDI Production, the Czech Television, RTVS
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre
Anna Kameníková in Grand Prix (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Produced by OFFSIDE MEN
Coproduced by Evolution films, the Czech Television, PubRes
Tatiana Dyková in Grand Prix
Lana Vlady in Il Boemo
Denisa Barešová Suspicion / Podezření
Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
Saša Rašilov in Arved / Arvéd
Marsell Bendig in BANGER.
Štěpán Kozub in Grand Prix
Miroslav Krobot in Somewhere over the Chemtrails / Kdyby radši hořelo (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský
Produced by Bratři
Coproduced by FAMU, the Czech Television, freeSaM , Magiclab
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
Oldřich Kaiser in The Last Race / Poslední závod
Best Television Drama Series:
Nineties / Devadesátky (Czech Republic)
Created by Peter Bebjak
Produced by the Czech Television
Pět let (Czech Republic)
Created by Damián Vondrášek
Produced by the Czech Television
Stíny v mlze (Czech Republic)
Created by Radim Špaček
Produced by the Czech Television
Best Animated Film:
Carp Xmass (Czech Republic)
Directed by Anna Heribanová
Darkening / Tmání (Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Ondřej Moravec
Suzie in the Garden / Zuza v zahradách (Czech Republic)
Directed by Lucie Sunková
Best Short Film:
Barcarole (Czech Republic)
Directed by Igor Chmela
Rites / Rituály (Czech Republic)
Directed by Damián Vondrášek
Vinland (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Kuba
Non-Statutory Awards:
Film Fans Award:
Nineties / Devadesátky
Directed by Peter Bebjak
Best Film Poster:
Vojtěch Mašek, Soňa Juríková for Arved / Arvéd
Magnesia Award for the Best Student Film:
Asterión (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)
Directed by Francesco Montagner
Attestation / Atestace (Czech Republic)
Directed by Jan Hecht
Island of Freedom / Ostrov svobody (Czech Republic)
Directed by Petr Januschka
Rites / Rituály (Czech Republic)
Directed by Damián Vondrášek
Vinland (Czech Republic)
Directed by Martin Kuba
