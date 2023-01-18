Arved Leads Czech Lion 2022 Nominations

PRAGUE: Vojtěch Mašek’s psychological drama Arved leads the Czech Lions 2022 nominations with 12 nods, followed by Petr Václav’s Il Boemo with 11, and Adam Sedlák’s drug dramedy BANGER. with eight nominations, respectively.

In all, 32 works received nominations.

The annual Awards of the Czech Film and Television Academy (CFTA) will be announced during a ceremony held in Rudolfinum on 4 March 2023. The event will be hosted by Jiří Havelka and broadcast live on the ČT1 channel.

Three non-statutory awards were announced on 16 January 2023, together with the list of nominations.

Full List of Nominations:

Best Feature Film:



Arved / Arvéd (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia)

Directed by Vojtěch Mašek

Produced by Cinémotif Films

Coproduced by Punkchart Films, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

BANGER. (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adam Sedlák

Produced by Shore Points

Coproduced by the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Il Boemo (Czech Republic, Italia, Slovakia)

Directed by Petr Václav

Produced by Mimesis Film

Coproduced by Dugong Films, sentimentalfilm, the Czech Television, Magiclab

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Prague Film Fund, the Pilsen Region, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Film Foundation, Arte, MIBAC (Ministero della cultura), the Liguria Film Fund, the Veneto Film Fund, the Sicilia Film Fund

Victim / Oběť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce

Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

The Nightsiren / Světlonoc (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Produced by BFILM, moloko film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages

Best Director:

Vojtěch Mašek for Arved / Arvéd

Adam Sedlák for BANGER.

Petr Václav for Il Boemo

Michal Blaško for Victim / Oběť

Tereza Nvotová for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc

Best Screenplay:

Jan Poláček, Vojtěch Mašek for Arved / Arvéd

Adam Sedlák for BANGER.

Petr Václav for Il Boemo

Jakub Medvecký for Victim / Oběť

Štěpán Hulík for Suspicion / Podezření

Best Long Documentary:

Brotherhood / Bratrství (Czech Republic, Italy)

Directed by Francesco Montagner

Good Old Czechs (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

Directed by Tomáš Bojar

Kapr Code / KaprKód (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

Directed by Lucie Králová

Toyen, baronka surrealismu (Czech Republic, France)

Directed by Andrea Sedláčková

Art Talent Show / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar

Best Cinematography:

Dušan Husár for Arved / Arvéd

Dušan Husár for BANGER.

Diego Romero Suarez-Llanos for Il Boemo

Jan Baset Střítežský for The Last Race / Poslední závod

Directed by Tomáš Hodan

Produced by Punk Film

Federico Cesca for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc

Best Film Editing:

Hedvika Hansalová for Arved / Arvéd

Šimon Hájek, Jakub Jelínek for BANGER.

Šimon Špidla for Good Old Czechs

Adam Brothánek for Kapr Code / KaprKód

Pavel Hrdlička, Thibault Hague for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc

Best Sound:

Jakub Jurásek for Arved / Arvéd

Daniel Němec, Francesco Liotard for Il Boemo

Martin Jílek, Peter Hilčanský, Viktor Prášil for Medieval / Jan Žižka

Directed by Petr Jákl

Produced by JBJ films

Richard Müller for Kapr Code / KaprKód

Marek Hart, Michaela Patríková, Ivan Horák for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc

Best Music:

Ondřej Mikula (Aid Kid), Jonatán Pjoni Pastirčák for Arved / Arvéd

Oliver Torr for BANGER.

Beata Hlavenková for The King of Šumava: The Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy: Fantom temného kraje

Jan P. Muchow for The Word / Slovo

Jonatán Pjoni Pastirčák, Robin Coudert for The Nightsiren / Světlonoc

Best Production Design:

Nina Feriancová for Arved / Arvéd

Antonín Šilar for Ordinary Failures / Bĕžná Selhány (Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Slovakia)

Produced by Xova Film

Coproduced by Rosamont, Laokoon Filmgroup, Super film, the Czech Television, in collaboration with ARTE G.E.I.E.

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the National Film Institute – Hungary, Italy's MiBACT, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Film Fund, Eurimages, the Pilsen Region



Henrich Boráros for Nineties / Devadesátky

Irena Hradecká, Luca Servino for Il Boemo

Jiří Sternwald for Medieval / Jan Žižka

Best Costume Design:

Františka Králíková for Arved / Arvéd

Andrea Králová for Nineties / Devadesátky

Andrea Cavalletto for Il Boemo

Kateřina Mírová for Medieval / Jan Žižka

Ján Kocman for Maria Theresa - Fifth episode / Marie Terezie – pátý díl



Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Iveta Huptychová for Arved / Arvéd

Lukáš Král, Jana Bílková for Grand Prix

Andrea McDonald for Il Boemo

Ivo Strangmüller, René Stejskal, Jamie Kelman for Medieval / Jan Žižka

Ivo Strangmüller, René Stejskal, David Šesták for Maria Theresa - Fifth episode / Marie Terezie – pátý díl

Best Television Film or Miniseries:

The King of Šumava: The Phantom of the Dark Land / Král Šumavy: Fantom temného kraje (Czech Republic)

Created by David Ondříček

Produced by Voyo

Suspicion / Podezření (Czech Republic, France)

Created by Michal Blaško

Produced by Czech Television

Behind the Curtain / Pozadí událostí (Czech Republic)

Created by Jan Hřebejk

Produced by the Czech Television

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Pavla Tomicová in And Then There Was Love / A pak přišla láska…

Barbara Ronchi in Il Boemo

Vita Smachelyuk in Victim / Oběť

Klára Melíšková in Suspicion / Podezření

Natália Germáni in The Nightsiren / Světlonoc

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Michal Kern in Arved / Arvéd

Adam Mišík in BANGER.

Matyáš Řezníček in Borders of Love / Hranice lásky (Czech Republic)

Directed by Tomasz Wiński

Produced by endorfilm, One Way Ticket Films

Vojtěch Dyk in Il Boemo

Martin Finger in Word / Slovo (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Poland)

Directed by Beata Parkanová

Produced by love.FRAME, Bontonfilm, AZYL Production

Coproduced by the Czech Television, Azyl Production, Kijora Film, Studio BEEP, OZET Film, RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Martha Issová in Buko (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Alice Nellis

Produced by DORIAN film

Coproduced by GRIMALDI Production, the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Centre

Anna Kameníková in Grand Prix (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Produced by OFFSIDE MEN

Coproduced by Evolution films, the Czech Television, PubRes

Tatiana Dyková in Grand Prix

Lana Vlady in Il Boemo

Denisa Barešová Suspicion / Podezření

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Saša Rašilov in Arved / Arvéd

Marsell Bendig in BANGER.

Štěpán Kozub in Grand Prix

Miroslav Krobot in Somewhere over the Chemtrails / Kdyby radši hořelo (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský

Produced by Bratři

Coproduced by FAMU, the Czech Television, freeSaM , Magiclab

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

Oldřich Kaiser in The Last Race / Poslední závod

Best Television Drama Series:

Nineties / Devadesátky (Czech Republic)

Created by Peter Bebjak

Produced by the Czech Television

Pět let (Czech Republic)

Created by Damián Vondrášek

Produced by the Czech Television

Stíny v mlze (Czech Republic)

Created by Radim Špaček

Produced by the Czech Television

Best Animated Film:

Carp Xmass (Czech Republic)

Directed by Anna Heribanová

Darkening / Tmání (Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Ondřej Moravec

Suzie in the Garden / Zuza v zahradách (Czech Republic)

Directed by Lucie Sunková

Best Short Film:

Barcarole (Czech Republic)

Directed by Igor Chmela

Rites / Rituály (Czech Republic)

Directed by Damián Vondrášek

Vinland (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Kuba

Non-Statutory Awards:

Film Fans Award:

Nineties / Devadesátky

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Best Film Poster:

Vojtěch Mašek, Soňa Juríková for Arved / Arvéd

Magnesia Award for the Best Student Film:

Asterión (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

Directed by Francesco Montagner

Attestation / Atestace (Czech Republic)

Directed by Jan Hecht

Island of Freedom / Ostrov svobody (Czech Republic)

Directed by Petr Januschka

Rites / Rituály (Czech Republic)

Directed by Damián Vondrášek

Vinland (Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Kuba

