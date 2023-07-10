FNE at KVIFF 2023: Bulgaria’s Blaga’s Lessons Takes Grand Prix

KARLOVY VARY: Bulgarian/German coproduction Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga directed by Stephan Komandarev received the Grand Prix - Crystal Globe in the main competition of the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival , which was held 30 June – 8 July 2023.

Eli Skorcheva, who stars in Blaga’s Lessons, received the award for Best Actress and the film also got the Grand Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.

The Special Jury Prize in the Crystal Globe Competition went to Empty Nets / Toorhaye khali by Behrooz Karamizade, a coproduction between Germany and Iran.

The main prize in the Proxima section, the Proxima Grand Prix, went to Birth (South Korea) directed by Ji-young Yoo. The Czech/Slovak coproduction Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro directed by Albert Hospodářský received a Special Jury Mention in the Proxima section.

FNE Critics Ratings of the films in the Crystal Globe and Proxima Competitions took place in cooperation with FIPRESCI for the eighth time at the festival. You can see the final results HERE.

The 58th Karlovy Vary IFF will be held 28 June – 6 July 2024.

WINNERS OF THE 57TH KARLOVY VARY IFF:

CRYSTAL GLOBE COMPETITION:

Grand Prix – Crystal Globe:

Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)

Directed by Stephan Komandarev

Produced by Argo film

Coproduced by 42film

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Special Jury Prize:

Empty Nets / Toorhaye khali (Germany, Iran)

Directed by Behrooz Karamizade

Best Director Award:

Babak Jalali for Fremont (USA)

Best Actress Award:

Eli Skorcheva in Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)

Best Actor Award:

Herbert Nordrum in The Hypnosis / Hypnosen (Sweden, Norway, France)

Directed by Ernst De Geer

Special Jury Mention:

Dancing on the Edge of a Volcano (Lebanon, Germany)

Directed by Cyril Aris

Právo Audience Award:

The Edge of the Blade / Une affaire d'honneur (France)

Directed by Vincent Perez

PROXIMA COMPETITION:

Proxima Grand Prix:

Birth (South Korea)

Directed by Ji-young Yoo

Proxima Special Jury Prize:

Guras (India, Nepal)

Directed by Saurav Rai

Special Jury Mention:

Brutal Heat / Brutální vedro (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Albert Hospodářský

Produced by Nutprodukce

Coproduced by Punkchart films

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Crystal Globe for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema:

Russell Crowe (New Zealand)

Festival President’s Award for Contribution to Czech Cinematography:

Daniela Kolářová (Czech Republic)

Festival President Award:

Alicia Vikander (Sweden)

Ewan McGregor (United Kingdom)

Robin Wright (USA)

NON-STATUTORY AWARDS:

The Ecumenical Jury Awards:

Grand Prize of the Ecumenical Jury:

Blaga's Lessons / Urotcite na Blaga (Bulgaria, Germany)

Commendation of the Ecumenical Jury:

Citizen Saint / Mokalake Tsmindani (Georgia, France, Bulgaria)

Directed by Tinatin Kajrishvili

Produced by Studio Artizm

Coproduced by Mandra Films, Chouchkov Brothers

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, Eurimages

Europa Cinemas Label Award:

The Hypnosis / Hypnosen (Sweden, Norway, France)

FIPRESCI Awards:

FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the Crystal Globe Competition:

The Hypnosis / Hypnosen (Sweden, Norway, France)

FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the Proxima Competition:

Imago (Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic)

Directed by Olga Chajdas

Produced by Apple Film Production

Coproduced by Topkapi Films, Moloko Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund

