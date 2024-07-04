04-07-2024

FNE at KVIFF 2024: Winners Eastern Promises

By
    First Cut+ Works in Progress Award - Numakage Public Swimming Pool by Shingo Ota First Cut+ Works in Progress Award - Numakage Public Swimming Pool by Shingo Ota credit: Film Servis Festival Karlovy Vary

    KARLOVY VARY: The winners of KVIFF Eastern Promises, the industry segment of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, have been announced. The 58th edition of the festival is held from 28 June to 6 July 2024.

    A total of 39 film and series projects were screened in Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch & Intensive Queer, Works in Development – KVIFF Talents and First Cut+ Works in Progress, competing for awards with a total value of 110,000 EUR.

    WINNERS:

    Works in Progress:

    Works in Progress Visual Postproduction Award:
    Amedspor (Turkey)
    Directed by Rezan Yesilbas
    Produced by Ahmet Gurata

    Works in Progress Sound Postproduction Award:
    Lover, Not a Fighter (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Martina Buchelová
    Produced by Michaela Kaliská, Erika Paulinská, Julie Marková Žáčková

    Works in Progress Award:
    Virtual Girlfriends (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)
    Directed by Barbora Chalupová
    Produced by Pavla Klimešová, Monika Lošťáková, Simona Hrušovská

    Works in Development – Feature Launch & Intensive Queer; KVIFF Talents:

    MIDPOINT & KVIFF Development Award:
    Klára Is Here (Hungary)
    Directed by Dávid Csicskár
    Produced by Balázs Zachar

    Eurimages Coproduction Award:
    Antonie (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Rozálie Kohoutová
    Produced by Martina Knoblochová, Martin Hůlovec

    Connecting Cottbus Award:
    Eli and Them (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Petr Pylypčuk
    Produced by Kryštof Burda

    Rotterdam Lab Award:
    Martina Knoblochová, producer of Antonie (Czech Republic)

    KVIFF Talents:

    Feature Pool:

    Inbetween Worlds (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen
    Written by Diana Cam Van Nguyen, Milada Těšitelová
    Produced by Karolína Davidová, Jakub Viktorín

    Letters to the Future (Czech Republic)
    Directed and written by Myro Klochko
    Produced by Marek Čermák, Karolína Fránková

    Rusalka (Czech Republic)
    Written by Hana Neničková

    Creative Pool:

    Casting (Czech Republic), Limited series
    Directed by Terézia Halamová
    Written by Jan Černý
    Produced by Natália Pavlove

    Into the Endless Unknowns (Czech Republic), Miniseries
    Written and directed by Veronika Jelšíková, Petr Vlček

    Spectrum (Czech Republic), Dramedy series
    Directed by Igor Smitka
    Written by Adél Škvrna
    Produced by Klára Mamojková, Wanda Kaprálová, Matej Sotník

    First Cut+ Works in Progress:

    First Cut+ Works in Progress Award:
    Numakage Public Swimming Pool (Japan)
    Directed by Shingo Ota
    Produced by Kyoko Takenak

    Special Mention:
    Mayflies (Hungary, Slovak Republic)
    Directed by Emília Goldberg
    Produced by Ferenc Pusztai, Linda Pfeiffer

    KVIFF Eastern Promises – Marché du Film Producers Network Award:
    Michaela Kaliská, producer of Lover, Not a Fighter (Slovakia)
    Patryk Sielecki, producer of Anxiety of the Heart (Poland)

    Published in Czech Republic

    Latest from Anna Franklin

    More in this category:« FNE at KVIFF 2024: See how the critics rate the films so far