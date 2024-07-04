FNE at KVIFF 2024: Winners Eastern Promises

A total of 39 film and series projects were screened in Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch & Intensive Queer, Works in Development – KVIFF Talents and First Cut+ Works in Progress, competing for awards with a total value of 110,000 EUR.
WINNERS:
Works in Progress:
Works in Progress Visual Postproduction Award:
Amedspor (Turkey)
Directed by Rezan Yesilbas
Produced by Ahmet Gurata
Works in Progress Sound Postproduction Award:
Lover, Not a Fighter (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic)
Directed by Martina Buchelová
Produced by Michaela Kaliská, Erika Paulinská, Julie Marková Žáčková
Works in Progress Award:
Virtual Girlfriends (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)
Directed by Barbora Chalupová
Produced by Pavla Klimešová, Monika Lošťáková, Simona Hrušovská
Works in Development – Feature Launch & Intensive Queer; KVIFF Talents:
MIDPOINT & KVIFF Development Award:
Klára Is Here (Hungary)
Directed by Dávid Csicskár
Produced by Balázs Zachar
Eurimages Coproduction Award:
Antonie (Czech Republic)
Directed by Rozálie Kohoutová
Produced by Martina Knoblochová, Martin Hůlovec
Connecting Cottbus Award:
Eli and Them (Czech Republic)
Directed by Petr Pylypčuk
Produced by Kryštof Burda
Rotterdam Lab Award:
Martina Knoblochová, producer of Antonie (Czech Republic)
KVIFF Talents:
Feature Pool:
Inbetween Worlds (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen
Written by Diana Cam Van Nguyen, Milada Těšitelová
Produced by Karolína Davidová, Jakub Viktorín
Letters to the Future (Czech Republic)
Directed and written by Myro Klochko
Produced by Marek Čermák, Karolína Fránková
Rusalka (Czech Republic)
Written by Hana Neničková
Creative Pool:
Casting (Czech Republic), Limited series
Directed by Terézia Halamová
Written by Jan Černý
Produced by Natália Pavlove
Into the Endless Unknowns (Czech Republic), Miniseries
Written and directed by Veronika Jelšíková, Petr Vlček
Spectrum (Czech Republic), Dramedy series
Directed by Igor Smitka
Written by Adél Škvrna
Produced by Klára Mamojková, Wanda Kaprálová, Matej Sotník
First Cut+ Works in Progress:
First Cut+ Works in Progress Award:
Numakage Public Swimming Pool (Japan)
Directed by Shingo Ota
Produced by Kyoko Takenak
Special Mention:
Mayflies (Hungary, Slovak Republic)
Directed by Emília Goldberg
Produced by Ferenc Pusztai, Linda Pfeiffer
KVIFF Eastern Promises – Marché du Film Producers Network Award:
Michaela Kaliská, producer of Lover, Not a Fighter (Slovakia)
Patryk Sielecki, producer of Anxiety of the Heart (Poland)