FNE at KVIFF 2024: Winners Eastern Promises

First Cut+ Works in Progress Award - Numakage Public Swimming Pool by Shingo Ota

KARLOVY VARY: The winners of KVIFF Eastern Promises , the industry segment of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival , have been announced. The 58th edition of the festival is held from 28 June to 6 July 2024.

A total of 39 film and series projects were screened in Works in Progress, Works in Development – Feature Launch & Intensive Queer, Works in Development – KVIFF Talents and First Cut+ Works in Progress, competing for awards with a total value of 110,000 EUR.

WINNERS:

Works in Progress:

Works in Progress Visual Postproduction Award:

Amedspor (Turkey)

Directed by Rezan Yesilbas

Produced by Ahmet Gurata

Works in Progress Sound Postproduction Award:

Lover, Not a Fighter (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martina Buchelová

Produced by Michaela Kaliská, Erika Paulinská, Julie Marková Žáčková

Works in Progress Award:

Virtual Girlfriends (Czech Republic, Slovak Republic)

Directed by Barbora Chalupová

Produced by Pavla Klimešová, Monika Lošťáková, Simona Hrušovská

Works in Development – Feature Launch & Intensive Queer; KVIFF Talents:

MIDPOINT & KVIFF Development Award:

Klára Is Here (Hungary)

Directed by Dávid Csicskár

Produced by Balázs Zachar

Eurimages Coproduction Award:

Antonie (Czech Republic)

Directed by Rozálie Kohoutová

Produced by Martina Knoblochová, Martin Hůlovec

Connecting Cottbus Award:

Eli and Them (Czech Republic)

Directed by Petr Pylypčuk

Produced by Kryštof Burda

Rotterdam Lab Award:

Martina Knoblochová, producer of Antonie (Czech Republic)

KVIFF Talents:

Feature Pool:

Inbetween Worlds (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

Written by Diana Cam Van Nguyen, Milada Těšitelová

Produced by Karolína Davidová, Jakub Viktorín

Letters to the Future (Czech Republic)

Directed and written by Myro Klochko

Produced by Marek Čermák, Karolína Fránková

Rusalka (Czech Republic)

Written by Hana Neničková

Creative Pool:

Casting (Czech Republic), Limited series

Directed by Terézia Halamová

Written by Jan Černý

Produced by Natália Pavlove

Into the Endless Unknowns (Czech Republic), Miniseries

Written and directed by Veronika Jelšíková, Petr Vlček

Spectrum (Czech Republic), Dramedy series

Directed by Igor Smitka

Written by Adél Škvrna

Produced by Klára Mamojková, Wanda Kaprálová, Matej Sotník

First Cut+ Works in Progress:

First Cut+ Works in Progress Award:

Numakage Public Swimming Pool (Japan)

Directed by Shingo Ota

Produced by Kyoko Takenak

Special Mention:

Mayflies (Hungary, Slovak Republic)

Directed by Emília Goldberg

Produced by Ferenc Pusztai, Linda Pfeiffer

KVIFF Eastern Promises – Marché du Film Producers Network Award:

Michaela Kaliská, producer of Lover, Not a Fighter (Slovakia)

Patryk Sielecki, producer of Anxiety of the Heart (Poland)