Special Guests of 2025 French Film Festival in the Czech Republic

PRAGUE: The 28th edition of the French Film Festival in the Czech Republic , an event co-organised by the Institut Français in Prague and Unifrance, is attended by several French talents.

Among them is Zinedine Soualem, who was present at the screening of the opening film of the festival, The Colours of Time / La Venue de l’avenir by Cédric Klapisch on 20 November 2025.

Other talents attending the festival are actor-director Pascal Elbé (Lucky Star / La bonne étoile) and filmmakers Stéphane Demoustier (The Great Arch / L’inconnu de la Grande Arche), Camille Perton (Arenas / Les Arènes), Grégoire Graesslin (Dammen), and Fiorella Basdereff (A Time to Cherish / Le Temps de s’adorer).

The French Film Festival in the Czech Republic offers an extensive programme of 43 films and 134 screenings in Prague from 20 to 26 November 2025, and also in several regions, with a series of screenings from 20 to 24 November in České Budějovice, Hradec Králové, and Ostrava, and from 21 to 26 November in Brno.

In Prague the screenings will be held at Kino 35 at the Institut Français in Prague, Kino Lucerna, Kino Světozor, and Edison Filmhub.

Check the festival’s website for more information.