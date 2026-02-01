East Doc Forum 2026 Announces Selected Projects

The East Doc Forum consists of a pitch presentation of long projects in development or early production, and documentary series projects in development (including 16 projects participating in the year-round Ex Oriente workshop), which are presented to international decision-makers. The presentations are preceded by a preparatory workshop (19 – 23 March) and followed by one-on-one meetings with decision makers within the East Doc Market.
Founded in 2001 as the East European Forum, the East Doc Forum has become the region's largest and most prestigious pitching forum, while the East Doc Platform (EDP) is the largest coproduction, funding, and distribution event specifically designed for documentary projects from Central and Eastern Europe.
East Doc Forum Selected Projects:
Face It without Fear (Ukraine, Sweden)
Directed by Svitlana Lishchynska
Home Is a Dollhouse (Hungary)
Directed by Dorottya Marton
Metanoia (Slovakia, Moldova, Romania)
Directed by Matúš Ďuraňa
Rojava, My Love (Czech Republic)
Directed by Širín Nafariehová
Stitch by Stitch (Estonia, Kyrgyzstan)
Directed by Alina Baitokova
The Enchantress (Poland, Lithuania)
Directed by Martyna Peszko
Two of Us (Lithuania)
Directed by Juratė Samulionytė
These projects will be pitch alongside 14 projects developed within the Ex Oriente Film Workshop:
Children of the Moon Land (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Roman Ďuriš
Dance with Me (Czech Republic, France, Germany, Luxembourg)
Directed by Leila Basma
Dekonstrukt (Poland)
Directed by Mateusz Góra, Kamil Wilk
House in a Bottle (Poland)
Directed by Anna Morawiec
I Had a Dream about an Elephant (Slovakia)
Directed by Štefan Straka
My Dear Vira (Ukraine, France, Sweden)
Directed by Olga Chernykh, Maryna Brodovska
Not so Far Away Places (France)
Directed by Renato Borrayo Serrano, Yulia Vishnevets
Total Mess (Sweden, Ukraine)
Directed by Oleksandra Horiienko
Vesna Forever Vesna (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Hana Piscevic, Nebojša Resanović
Grandpa Was a Genius (Bulgaria)
Directed by Kalina Nikolova
Hijacked Life (Lithuania)
Directed by Andrius Lekavičius
Justice as Legalised Terror (Czech Republic)
Directed by Zora Cejnková
When the Wind Blows (Croatia, Belgium, Poland, France, Spain)
Directed by Anna Savchenko
World Divided (Slovakia)
Directed by Soňa Nôtová, Štefan Straka