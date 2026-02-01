01-02-2026

East Doc Forum 2026 Announces Selected Projects

    Home Is a Dollhouse by Dorottya Marton Home Is a Dollhouse by Dorottya Marton source: dokweb.net

    PRAGUE: A total of 21 projects have been selected for the 25th edition of East Doc Forum, which will be held at the French Institute in Prague on 24 March 2026, during the East Doc Platform.

    The East Doc Forum consists of a pitch presentation of long projects in development or early production, and documentary series projects in development (including 16 projects participating in the year-round Ex Oriente workshop), which are presented to international decision-makers. The presentations are preceded by a preparatory workshop (19 – 23 March) and followed by one-on-one meetings with decision makers within the East Doc Market.  

    Founded in 2001 as the East European Forum, the East Doc Forum has become the region's largest and most prestigious pitching forum, while the East Doc Platform (EDP) is the largest coproduction, funding, and distribution event specifically designed for documentary projects from Central and Eastern Europe. 

    East Doc Forum Selected Projects:

    Face It without Fear (Ukraine, Sweden)
    Directed by Svitlana Lishchynska

    Home Is a Dollhouse (Hungary)
    Directed by Dorottya Marton

    Metanoia (Slovakia, Moldova, Romania)
    Directed by Matúš Ďuraňa

    Rojava, My Love (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Širín Nafariehová

    Stitch by Stitch (Estonia, Kyrgyzstan)
    Directed by Alina Baitokova

    The Enchantress (Poland, Lithuania)
    Directed by Martyna Peszko

    Two of Us (Lithuania)
    Directed by Juratė Samulionytė

    These projects will be pitch alongside 14 projects developed within the Ex Oriente Film Workshop:

    Children of the Moon Land (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Roman Ďuriš

    Dance with Me (Czech Republic, France, Germany, Luxembourg)
    Directed by Leila Basma

    Dekonstrukt (Poland)
    Directed by Mateusz Góra, Kamil Wilk

    House in a Bottle (Poland)
    Directed by Anna Morawiec

    I Had a Dream about an Elephant (Slovakia)
    Directed by Štefan Straka

    My Dear Vira (Ukraine, France, Sweden)
    Directed by Olga Chernykh, Maryna Brodovska

    Not so Far Away Places (France)
    Directed by Renato Borrayo Serrano, Yulia Vishnevets

    Total Mess (Sweden, Ukraine)
    Directed by Oleksandra Horiienko

    Vesna Forever Vesna (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Hana Piscevic, Nebojša Resanović

    Grandpa Was a Genius (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Kalina Nikolova

    Hijacked Life (Lithuania)
    Directed by Andrius Lekavičius

    Justice as Legalised Terror (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Zora Cejnková

    When the Wind Blows (Croatia, Belgium, Poland, France, Spain)
    Directed by Anna Savchenko

    World Divided (Slovakia)
    Directed by Soňa Nôtová, Štefan Straka

