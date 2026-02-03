Rise & Shine 2026 Launches Call

Rise & Shine supports emerging talents developing their first or second professional short animated film.

The call is open to short animated projects (up to 20 minutes) in development by first- and second-time filmmakers from the CEE region, with particular focus on Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia, and Italy. It also welcomes EU participants with an interest in collaboration with the CEE region.

The application deadline is 10 March 2026.

Ten teams will be selected through the open call, with an additional 11th project joining via direct selection from Pitch, please!, organised by the Animest International Animation Film Festival in Bucharest. Selected teams will take part in lectures, workshops, individual and group sessions with seasoned film professionals in the field of animation.

The three-part lab will take place in June 2026 at the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb in Croatia, will continue online in October 2026, and it will culminate in December 2026 at the Animateka International Animated Film Festival in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Participants will compete for several awards, including the Rise & Shine Audience Award, the CEE Animation Forum Award (direct selection to the 2027 Short Film pitching category), the Rise & Shine Film Centre of Montenegro Award (1,500 EUR) and a Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Market 2027 Attendance.

Rise & Shine is organised with the support of Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Ministry of Public Administration of Slovenia, the Slovene Animated Film Association, the Croatian Producers Association (HRUP), the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the City of Zagreb, the Zagreb Tourist Board, the Croatian Film Directors’ Guild (DHFR), the Audiovisual Producer’s Association, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, and the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic.

Click HERE for more information, HERE for guidelines, HERE for the application form, and HERE for the press release.