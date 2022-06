TALLINN: The Estonian Film Institute has allocated 855,000 EUR for the production of two feature films and 124,500 EUR for the production or development of four TV series.

The feature films receiving production support are Aurora by Andres Maimik and RainTolk (605,000 EUR), and One Dimensional Man / Ühemõõtmeline inimene by Andres Puustusmaa (250,000 EUR).

Two TV drama series received development support and two documentary TV series received production support.

The decisions were made on 13 June for feature films and on 20 June 2022 for TV projects.

Click HERE to see the grants chart.