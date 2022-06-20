PRODUCTION: Arko Okk in Postproduction with Doc The Ice That Still Supports Us

The Ice That Still Supports Us by Arko Okk

TALLINN: Estonian director Arko Okk is currently in postproduction with his documentary The Ice that Still Supports Us / Jäätee veerel, which will be showcased at the KVIFF Eastern Promises Works-in-Progress 2022. The film is an Estonian/Lithuanian coproduction.

This 63-minute documentary reflects people's desire to be happy in a rapidly changing world, even if that world is as delicate as spring ice. The film looks at the life of the Estonian coastal people on the ice road through the eyes of the Greek traveller Pytheas, 23 centuries after his visit to Estonia.

Arko Okk is producing together with Sandra Heidov through Estonia’s Acuba Film in coproduction with Teresa Rozanovska through Lithuania’s Ketvirta Versija, and in collaboration with the Archidoc programme of the Paris Film School La Fémis. The project is supported by the Estonian Cultural Endowment, the Estonian National Broadcasting Museum, the Swedish Coast Museum and the European Union's MEDIA programme.

The producers need an additional 20,000 EUR in order to close the budget, according to KVIFF Eastern Promises Works-in-Progress 2022.

The Ice that Still Supports Us was shot on 16 mm and digital on Prangli Island, Noarootsi and Haapsalu in 2015-2022.

The Estonian release of the film is set for 14 December 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Acuba Film (Estonia)

Coproducer:

Ketvirta Versija (Lithuania)

Credits:

Director: Arko Okk

Scriptwriter: Arko Okk

DoP: Arko Okk

Cast: Jaanus Melb