28-11-2022

FESTIVALS: Finnish/Estonian Driving Mum Wins 2022 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

    FESTIVALS: Finnish/Estonian Driving Mum Wins 2022 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival photo: Erlend Štaub, credit: POFF

    TALLINN: The 26th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) wrapped on 27 November 2022 with the Finnish/Estonian coproduction Driving Mum by Hilmar Oddsson winning the Grand Prix in the Official Selection Competition. The Baltic Competition was won by Lithuanian The Poet directed by Giedrius Tamoševičiu and Vytautas V. Landsbergis.

    Best First Feature Award went to The Land Within (Switzerland, Kosovo) directed by Fisnik Maxville.

    Rebels with a Cause Prize went to Rebelión (Colombia, Argentina, USA) directed by José Luis Rugeles.

    Udo Kier, Krzysztof Zanussi and Peeter Urbla received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

    WINNERS:

    Official Selection Competition:

    Grand Prix of the Festival:
    Driving Mum (Iceland, Estonia)
    Directed by Hilmar Oddsson
    Produced by Ursus Parvus
    Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Zik Zak Filmworks
    Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Estonian Film Institute

    Best Director:
    Ahmad Bahrami for The Wastetown (Iran)

    Best Cinematography:
    Adrian Teijido for River of Desire (Brazil)
    Directed by Sergio Machado

    Best Script:
    Shahar Rozen and Dudu Busi for DUCKS - An Urban Legend (Israel)
    Directed by Shachar Rozen

    Best Actor:
    Gurban Ismailov for Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)
    Directed by Asif Rustamov

    Best Actress:
    Antonia Zegers for The Punishment (Chile, Argentina)
    Directed by Matias Bize

    Best Original Score:
    Tõnu Kõrvits for Driving Mum (Iceland, Estonia)
    Directed by Hilmar Oddsson

    Best Production Design:
    Michael Schindlmeier for Servus Papa, See You in Hell (Germany)
    Directed by Christopher Roth

    First Feature Competition:

    Best First Feature Award:
    The Land Within (Switzerland, Kosovo)
    Directed by Fisnik Maxville

    Special Jury Prizes:

    Pelican (Croatia)
    Directed by Filip Heraković
    Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly LLC
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr)

    Amar Colony (India)
    Directed by Siddharth Chauhan

    Baltic Competition:

    Baltic Competition Prize:
    The Poet (Lithuania)
    Directed by Giedrius Tamoševičiu, Vytautas V. Landsbergis
    Produced by A Propos Studija
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Best Baltic Producer for Coproduction:
    Inna Sahakyan for Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)
    Directed by Inna Sahakyan
    Produced by Bars Media
    Coproduced by Artbox, Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion Hamburg GmbH & Co. KG
    Supported by Eurimages

    Rebels with a Cause Competition:

    Rebels with a Cause Prize:
    Rebelión (Colombia, Argentina, USA)
    Directed by José Luis Rugeles

    Jury Special Mention:
    Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungary)
    Directed by Ádám Császi
    Produced by Uniofilm Entertainment
    Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

    Best Short Film Award:
    Everything at Once (Norway)
    Directed by Henrik Dyb Zwart

    Critics’ Picks Competition:

    Best Critics' Picks Award:
    About Us but Not About Us (Philippines)
    Directed by Jun Robles Lana

    Jury Special Mention:
    The Bone Breakers (Italy)
    Directed by Vincenzo Pirrotta

    FIPRESCI Award (for a Film from First Feature Competition):
    Upon Entry (Spain)
    Directed by Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vasquez

    Audience Award: 
    Amusia (Italy)
    Directed by Marescotti Ruspoli

    Lifetime Achievement Awards:
    Udo Kier (Germany)
    Krzysztof Zanussi (Poland)
    Peeter Urbla (Estonia)

    DDA Spotlight Awards:
    Ali Abbasi for The Holy Spider                    
    Sarah Polley for Women Talking 

    Youth and Children’s Film Festival Just Film:

    Just Film Grand Prix:
    Six Weeks (Hungary)
    Directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi
    Produced by Sparks
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

    Jury Special Mention:
    Summer to Come (Hungary)
    Directed by György Mór Kárpáti
    Produced by Proton Cinema
    Coproduced by Film Cafė
    Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary

    Just Film ECFA Award:
    How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Radivoje Andrić
    Produced by SENSE Production
    Coproduced by Kinorama, Art Fest
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film CenterEurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network

    Just Film Youth Jury Best Film Award:
    Virginity (Israel)
    Directed by Maor Zaguri

    Just Film Children's Jury Best Film Award:
    The Little Gang (France)
    Directed by Pierre Salvadori

    Jury Special Mention for Production Design:
    Child Machine (Estonia)
    Directed by Rain Raanu
    Produced by Tallifornia
    Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

    Just Film #youngfilmmaker Award:
    Everlasting Single Man (Estonia)
    Directed by Aaron Thor Härm, Mattias Nurga

    Click HERE to see the winners of PÖFF Shorts.

