FESTIVALS: Finnish/Estonian Driving Mum Wins 2022 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Best First Feature Award went to The Land Within (Switzerland, Kosovo) directed by Fisnik Maxville.
Rebels with a Cause Prize went to Rebelión (Colombia, Argentina, USA) directed by José Luis Rugeles.
Udo Kier, Krzysztof Zanussi and Peeter Urbla received Lifetime Achievement Awards.
WINNERS:
Official Selection Competition:
Grand Prix of the Festival:
Driving Mum (Iceland, Estonia)
Directed by Hilmar Oddsson
Produced by Ursus Parvus
Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Zik Zak Filmworks
Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Estonian Film Institute
Best Director:
Ahmad Bahrami for The Wastetown (Iran)
Best Cinematography:
Adrian Teijido for River of Desire (Brazil)
Directed by Sergio Machado
Best Script:
Shahar Rozen and Dudu Busi for DUCKS - An Urban Legend (Israel)
Directed by Shachar Rozen
Best Actor:
Gurban Ismailov for Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)
Directed by Asif Rustamov
Best Actress:
Antonia Zegers for The Punishment (Chile, Argentina)
Directed by Matias Bize
Best Original Score:
Tõnu Kõrvits for Driving Mum (Iceland, Estonia)
Directed by Hilmar Oddsson
Best Production Design:
Michael Schindlmeier for Servus Papa, See You in Hell (Germany)
Directed by Christopher Roth
First Feature Competition:
Best First Feature Award:
The Land Within (Switzerland, Kosovo)
Directed by Fisnik Maxville
Special Jury Prizes:
Pelican (Croatia)
Directed by Filip Heraković
Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly LLC
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr)
Amar Colony (India)
Directed by Siddharth Chauhan
Baltic Competition:
Baltic Competition Prize:
The Poet (Lithuania)
Directed by Giedrius Tamoševičiu, Vytautas V. Landsbergis
Produced by A Propos Studija
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Best Baltic Producer for Coproduction:
Inna Sahakyan for Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)
Directed by Inna Sahakyan
Produced by Bars Media
Coproduced by Artbox, Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion Hamburg GmbH & Co. KG
Supported by Eurimages
Rebels with a Cause Competition:
Rebels with a Cause Prize:
Rebelión (Colombia, Argentina, USA)
Directed by José Luis Rugeles
Jury Special Mention:
Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungary)
Directed by Ádám Császi
Produced by Uniofilm Entertainment
Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary
Best Short Film Award:
Everything at Once (Norway)
Directed by Henrik Dyb Zwart
Critics’ Picks Competition:
Best Critics' Picks Award:
About Us but Not About Us (Philippines)
Directed by Jun Robles Lana
Jury Special Mention:
The Bone Breakers (Italy)
Directed by Vincenzo Pirrotta
FIPRESCI Award (for a Film from First Feature Competition):
Upon Entry (Spain)
Directed by Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vasquez
Audience Award:
Amusia (Italy)
Directed by Marescotti Ruspoli
Lifetime Achievement Awards:
Udo Kier (Germany)
Krzysztof Zanussi (Poland)
Peeter Urbla (Estonia)
DDA Spotlight Awards:
Ali Abbasi for The Holy Spider
Sarah Polley for Women Talking
Youth and Children’s Film Festival Just Film:
Just Film Grand Prix:
Six Weeks (Hungary)
Directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi
Produced by Sparks
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Jury Special Mention:
Summer to Come (Hungary)
Directed by György Mór Kárpáti
Produced by Proton Cinema
Coproduced by Film Cafė
Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary
Just Film ECFA Award:
How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Radivoje Andrić
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Kinorama, Art Fest
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network
Just Film Youth Jury Best Film Award:
Virginity (Israel)
Directed by Maor Zaguri
Just Film Children's Jury Best Film Award:
The Little Gang (France)
Directed by Pierre Salvadori
Jury Special Mention for Production Design:
Child Machine (Estonia)
Directed by Rain Raanu
Produced by Tallifornia
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
Just Film #youngfilmmaker Award:
Everlasting Single Man (Estonia)
Directed by Aaron Thor Härm, Mattias Nurga
