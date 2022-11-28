FESTIVALS: Finnish/Estonian Driving Mum Wins 2022 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

TALLINN: The 26th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival ( PÖFF ) wrapped on 27 November 2022 with the Finnish/Estonian coproduction Driving Mum by Hilmar Oddsson winning the Grand Prix in the Official Selection Competition. The Baltic Competition was won by Lithuanian The Poet directed by Giedrius Tamoševičiu and Vytautas V. Landsbergis.

Best First Feature Award went to The Land Within (Switzerland, Kosovo) directed by Fisnik Maxville.

Rebels with a Cause Prize went to Rebelión (Colombia, Argentina, USA) directed by José Luis Rugeles.

Udo Kier, Krzysztof Zanussi and Peeter Urbla received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

WINNERS:

Official Selection Competition:

Grand Prix of the Festival:

Driving Mum (Iceland, Estonia)

Directed by Hilmar Oddsson

Produced by Ursus Parvus

Coproduced by Alexandra Film, Zik Zak Filmworks

Supported by the Icelandic Film Centre, the Estonian Film Institute

Best Director:

Ahmad Bahrami for The Wastetown (Iran)

Best Cinematography:

Adrian Teijido for River of Desire (Brazil)

Directed by Sergio Machado

Best Script:

Shahar Rozen and Dudu Busi for DUCKS - An Urban Legend (Israel)

Directed by Shachar Rozen

Best Actor:

Gurban Ismailov for Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France)

Directed by Asif Rustamov

Best Actress:

Antonia Zegers for The Punishment (Chile, Argentina)

Directed by Matias Bize

Best Original Score:

Tõnu Kõrvits for Driving Mum (Iceland, Estonia)

Directed by Hilmar Oddsson

Best Production Design:

Michael Schindlmeier for Servus Papa, See You in Hell (Germany)

Directed by Christopher Roth

First Feature Competition:

Best First Feature Award:

The Land Within (Switzerland, Kosovo)

Directed by Fisnik Maxville

Special Jury Prizes:



Pelican (Croatia)

Directed by Filip Heraković

Produced by Wolfgang & Dolly LLC

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (havc.hr)

Amar Colony (India)

Directed by Siddharth Chauhan

Baltic Competition:



Baltic Competition Prize:

The Poet (Lithuania)

Directed by Giedrius Tamoševičiu, Vytautas V. Landsbergis

Produced by A Propos Studija

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Baltic Producer for Coproduction:

Inna Sahakyan for Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)

Directed by Inna Sahakyan

Produced by Bars Media

Coproduced by Artbox, Gebrüder Beetz Filmproduktion Hamburg GmbH & Co. KG

Supported by Eurimages

Rebels with a Cause Competition:

Rebels with a Cause Prize:

Rebelión (Colombia, Argentina, USA)

Directed by José Luis Rugeles

Jury Special Mention:

Three Thousand Numbered Pieces (Hungary)

Directed by Ádám Császi

Produced by Uniofilm Entertainment

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Best Short Film Award:

Everything at Once (Norway)

Directed by Henrik Dyb Zwart

Critics’ Picks Competition:

Best Critics' Picks Award:

About Us but Not About Us (Philippines)

Directed by Jun Robles Lana

Jury Special Mention:

The Bone Breakers (Italy)

Directed by Vincenzo Pirrotta

FIPRESCI Award (for a Film from First Feature Competition):

Upon Entry (Spain)

Directed by Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vasquez

Audience Award:

Amusia (Italy)

Directed by Marescotti Ruspoli



Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Udo Kier (Germany)

Krzysztof Zanussi (Poland)

Peeter Urbla (Estonia)



DDA Spotlight Awards:

Ali Abbasi for The Holy Spider

Sarah Polley for Women Talking

Youth and Children’s Film Festival Just Film:



Just Film Grand Prix:

Six Weeks (Hungary)

Directed by Noémi Veronika Szakonyi

Produced by Sparks

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary



Jury Special Mention:

Summer to Come (Hungary)

Directed by György Mór Kárpáti

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by Film Cafė

Supported by the National Film Institute – Hungary



Just Film ECFA Award:

How I Learned to Fly (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Radivoje Andrić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Kinorama, Art Fest

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, MEDIA Creative Europe, the SEE Cinema Network



Just Film Youth Jury Best Film Award:

Virginity (Israel)

Directed by Maor Zaguri



Just Film Children's Jury Best Film Award:

The Little Gang (France)

Directed by Pierre Salvadori

Jury Special Mention for Production Design:

Child Machine (Estonia)

Directed by Rain Raanu

Produced by Tallifornia

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

Just Film #youngfilmmaker Award:

Everlasting Single Man (Estonia)

Directed by Aaron Thor Härm, Mattias Nurga



