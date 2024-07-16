PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Boris Jurjaševič Starts Shooting Elvis Škorc, Clever Klutz

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian director Boris Jurjaševič is currently shooting his youth feature film Elvis Škorc, Clever Klutz / Elvis Škorc, genialni štor, which is financially supported by the Slovenian Film Centre .

The screenplay for the film is based on the novel under the same name by the author of youth literature / screenwriter Janja Vidmar.

“The film portrays a very likeable protagonist, who is searching for his place in his family and among his peers. Elvis is going through a critical period in his life when, in addition to the difficulties of growing up, he also has to cope with his parents’ divorce. At school, he excels in chemistry, gets bullied by his classmates, and has a crush on the prettiest girl in school. Elvis Škorc, Clever Klutz is a youth film about friendship, relationships with parents, and first love,” Boris Jurjaševič said in a statement.

The star of the film is 14-year-old Maks Peštaj Zevnik. Other children’s roles are played by Frida Bratuš, Kiara Kenig, Hana Majdič, Tilen Kolbe, Til Pučko, Arne Duhovnik, Emil Kulović, and Peter Perme. The cast includes Iva Krajnc as Elvis Škorc’s mother, Matej Puc as his father, Zvezdana Mlakar as his grandmother, and Marko Mandič as his teacher.

The film is produced by Radovan Mišić of Slovenia’s Fabula in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and with support from the Slovenian Film Centre.

The shooting began in Ljubljana on 5 July 2024 and will wrap after 28 shooting days. The film is lensed by the Prague-based Slovak cinematographer Alexandr Šurkala.

Production Information:

Producer:

Fabula (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Boris Jurjaševič

Screenwriter: Boris Jurjaševič

DoP: Alexandr Šurkala

Production designer: Niko Novak

Costume designer: Polonca Valentinčič

Make-up designer: Eva Uršič

Cast: Maks Peštaj Zevnik, Frida Bratuš, Kiara Kenig, Hana Majdič, Tilen Kolbe, Til Pučko, Arne Duhovnik, Emil Kulović, Peter Perme, Iva Krajnc, Matej Puc, Zvezdana Mlakar, Marko Mandič, Gojmir Lešnjak - Gojc, Ksenija Mišič, Alenka Kraigher, Manca Dorrer

Click HERE for the press release.